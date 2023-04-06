Home World Paris, clashes between police and demonstrators on the eleventh day of protest against the pension reform
Paris, clashes between police and demonstrators on the eleventh day of protest against the pension reform

Paris, clashes between police and demonstrators on the eleventh day of protest against the pension reform

New clashes between police and protesters in Paris on the eleventh day of mobilization against the pension reform by Emmanuel Macron. According to the unions they are 400mila the people who took to the streets today. During the march there were moments of tension and violence and at least two police officers and a demonstrator were injured. Some protesters attacked the Rotonde restauranton boulevard de Montparnasse. The place had already been set on fire in 2020 during a yellow vest demonstration. This restaurant is known for having been chosen by Emmanuel Macron to celebrate his victory in the first round of the 2017 presidential elections. Twenty-three arrests in Nantes

