PARIS. The clash continues. “France will not keep the commitment foreseen by the European solidarity mechanism to welcome just over 3 thousand migrants present at the moment in Italy, of which 500 by the end of the year”. This was stated by the French government spokesman, Olivier Veran, after the case of the Ocean Viking, which arrived in Toulon on Friday. “Italy does not maintain its fundamental commitment to the European solidarity mechanism” and France will not maintain its obligation, “that is, to welcome 3,000 migrants currently on Italian territory,” Veran told broadcaster Bfmtv.

«We had the goal and commitment – added Véran – to recruit a little more than 3,000 people in Italy, of which 500 by the end of the year, we were committed. The mechanisms we had set up allowed us to welcome foreigners who had arrived in Italy in the best possible conditions ». Meanwhile, Berlin also intervenes with a tweet from the German ambassador to Italy who defends the work of NGOs the day after the joint move of Italy, Cyprus, Malta and Greece: together, the four countries have defined the activity as “outlawed” of the same organizations.

Italy-France crisis, Guido Crosetto: "It's easy to be welcoming with the other's ports"

Interior Minister Piantedosi: “An ancient brotherhood unites us to France”

«Balance and refinement» is France for the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, a «model to inspire me». “Never the undersigned, but not even the government colleagues with whom I share this adventure, could have imagined that any action we can take with respect to what is the mandate that the citizens have given us, can be taken to the point of imagining of break the relationship with countries to which an ancient brotherhood unites us and, therefore, the necessity of a common path to be followed yet ». Piantedosi, in the council chamber of the Municipality of Pietrastornina, during a meeting with local administrators and citizens of Irpinia, makes a passage that refers to the existing tensions with France for the management of the immigration issue.

In Ventimiglia, French controls are under way. Bishop: “France is not human and not very loyal”

At the Italian-French border in Ventimiglia, French sweeps were carried out to block the entry of migrants. After two days of soft checks, following the announcement by the Macron government that 500 men were sent to the border points, this morning six gendarmes (yesterday there were 2) checked all the vehicles in transit. Long queues to France have formed (up to 1 km). Many outraged motorists. The bishop of Ventimiglia Antonio Suetta also spoke on the case: «The reaction of France is disproportionate, not human and from the point of view of European solidarity not very loyal».

NGO, Piantedosi will report to Parliament

Immigration will again be the topic at the center of the debate in the week that opens: after the events of recent days, the Minister of the Interior Piantedosi will give a briefing to Parliament – first to the Senate and then to the Chamber – on Wednesday 16 November, in which he will talk about migratory flows and NGO ships in the Mediterranean.

The tweet of the German ambassador

“In 2022, over 1300 people have already died or are missing in the Mediterranean. 12% of the survivors were saved by NGOs. They save lives where state aid is lacking. Their humanitarian commitment deserves our gratitude and our support ». The German ambassador to Italy, Viktor Elbling, writes on Twitter.

Two more landings in Lampedusa, arrived in 25

Two small boats, with 16 and 9 migrants, were discovered in the waters off Lampedusa by the patrol boats of the Guardia di Finanza. On board were people originally from Tunisia, Gambia, Guinea, Ivory Coast. The number of landings registered since dawn has risen to 3, with a total of 63 people. The last two groups have also been taken to the hotspot where, at the moment, after the transfer of 95 migrants by ferry to Porto Empedocle, there are 1,051 guests. At the disposal of the Prefecture, for the evening, the displacement of another 150 migrants is planned with a patrol boat from the Yellow Flames.

Luxembourg: “Migrants test for Meloni government intentions”

«France and Italy are two essential pillars for achieving a reform of the European migration management system. A continuing quarrel “between Rome and Paris” will damage the entire EU. ” This was stated by Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn, in an interview withAnsa. «On the immigration dossier we will read the real intentions of the newly elected Italian government on how much Europe it wants. I sincerely hope – he added – that it is just a hiccup at the beginning of the new government in Rome ». Tomorrow the holders of European diplomacy will meet in Brussels for the Foreign Affairs Council.