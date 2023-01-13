Home World Paris, dead three-year-old girl found locked in washing machine
World

Paris, dead three-year-old girl found locked in washing machine

by admin
Paris, dead three-year-old girl found locked in washing machine

A three-year-old girl was found dead Paris inside a washing machine in a 20th arrondissement apartment. “At first glance, the little girl showed no signs of beatings,” a source told BfmTv and from a very first reconstruction she could have died suffocated inside the appliance.

The body was found by the father after the family, made up of three other children aged 18, 16 and 7, had searched the whole apartment for the little girl. The washing machine was turned off. The police have opened an investigation to find the cause of death.

Paris, the body of a twelve-year-old girl found in a trunk

by the Foreign editorial staff

See also  From Iraq to Angola, unexploded ordnance threatens without end even after the war

You may also like

Find out about the new leadership of Russia’s...

Spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense Wu...

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis and ex-wife...

Closely monitor the mutant strain of the new...

China, the Boeing 737 Max returns to flight:...

Lula’s emissaries from the military: Brazil saved in...

Argentina, skyrocketing inflation: in December it rises to...

Libya, lightning mission of the head of the...

In 2022, the total value of my country’s...

Ukraine, breaking news. Fighting in Soledar, Turkey seeks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy