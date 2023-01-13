A three-year-old girl was found dead Paris inside a washing machine in a 20th arrondissement apartment. “At first glance, the little girl showed no signs of beatings,” a source told BfmTv and from a very first reconstruction she could have died suffocated inside the appliance.

The body was found by the father after the family, made up of three other children aged 18, 16 and 7, had searched the whole apartment for the little girl. The washing machine was turned off. The police have opened an investigation to find the cause of death.