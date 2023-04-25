Paris, education minister gets stuck on the train for protests: forced to leave by a secondary exit – Video

Disputes repeated and spectacular for two ministers of the French government, attacked by demonstrators against the pension reform. The Minister of National Education, Pap Ndiayereturning to Paris from a visit to Lyon already carried out amid protests, he was stuck on the train at the Gare de Lyon in Paris and forced to move away from a secondary exit to avoid the demonstrators waiting for him. In Lyon, in the afternoon, other demonstrators had disturbed his visit to the National Higher Institute of Education, trying to force open the blocked entrance doors.

Concert of pots at the ceremony for the Oscars of the Theater, the Molières, at the Theater de Paris. Protesters rattled as culture minister arrived, Rima Abdul-Malakthen it was the turn of some artists on stage, who attacked the president Emmanuel Macron for his insistence on pension reform, opposed by most of the French.

In a climate of high tension, the minister then decided to speak in front of the public: “Normally – said Abdul-Malak – the role of the minister is to remain seated, but here it is not possible”. She then took up a sentence from the actor Gerard Philippe quoted by the actors on stage who contested the pension reform: “That sentence – said the minister – dates back to 1957, a time when there wasn’t even the Ministry of Culture.

“Today that ministry exists, defending the French cultural exception – he continued – defends the contract of precarious workers in the entertainment industry, it has given massive aid during the Covid crisis”. Many applauded these words. The minister continued: “at the head of this ministry is a minister who obtained a historic 7% increase in the budget compared to last year”. And she recalled that she “helped the most fragile structures”, countering “threats against exhibitions, shows, raising her voice to defend the freedom of creation”.

