Paris, explosion for suspected gas leak: building collapses in the center. Four seriously injured and 2 missing

First what is suspected to have been a gas leak, then the strong explosion and finally the collapse of a building in rue Saint-Jacques, in the fifth arrondissement of Paris, not far from the Panthéon. At the moment the toll of those involved according to the French police is four seriously injured and at least 24 slightly injured. Rescuers are looking for two missing in the rubble.

Explosion in Paris: the police headquarters reported 16 injured, including 7 in a state of absolute emergency, rue Saint-Jacques. More than 200 firefighters are mobilized on the spot. pic.twitter.com/jUMPbSm8pj — Maxime Tredan (@MaxTredan) June 21, 2023

Around 5 pm the flames engulfed a three-story building that housed the headquarters of the American Paris Academy, a private American school of fashion and design founded by Richard Roy in 1965. Immediately a tall column of smoke rose, visible from several districts of the city. The facade of the building would have collapsed leaving several wounded under the rubble.

At the moment the causes of the fire have not yet been clarified. “Nothing allows to determine the origin of the disaster at this point”, so the Paris prosecutor. However, many witnesses reported having smelled a strong smell of gas before the explosion. Others spoke of work being done on gas pipes in the street in recent days. Meanwhile, the Paris prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into culpable injuries.

A fire is underway rue Saint-Jacques, in the 5th arrondissement of Paris. The Paris firefighters intervene. Please do not interfere with their intervention and avoid the area.@prefpolice @PompiersParis — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) June 21, 2023

The Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin he immediately posted on Twitter the appeal to leave the area free to allow rescuers to intervene. Then he arrived at the place as well as the mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo.

The Farnesina crisis unit, in close liaison with the Italian consulate in Paris, is carrying out all the necessary checks to ascertain whether there are compatriots involved in the fire and the collapse of the building.

In 2019, again following a gas leak, a building had caught fire in rue de Trévise leaving three dead and some injured among the rubble, including the Italian Angela Grignano. In 2019 another fire had involved a building on rue de Nemours. That time there had been three victims and 28 wounded.

And again in 2019, flames devastated Notre Dame cathedral on April 15, causing the spire and roof to collapse. In February of the same year, a woman suffering from psychiatric problems had unleashed the flames in a building in the 16th arrondissement: one of the most serious fires in recent years in Paris, with a terrible toll of 10 dead and 96 injured.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

