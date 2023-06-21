Home » Paris, explosion for suspected gas leak: building collapses in the center. Four seriously injured and 2 missing
World

Paris, explosion for suspected gas leak: building collapses in the center. Four seriously injured and 2 missing

by admin
Paris, explosion for suspected gas leak: building collapses in the center. Four seriously injured and 2 missing

First what is suspected to have been a gas leak, then the strong explosion and finally the collapse of a building in rue Saint-Jacques, in the fifth arrondissement of Paris, not far from the Panthéon. At the moment the toll of those involved according to the French police is four seriously injured and at least 24 slightly injured. Rescuers are looking for two missing in the rubble.

Around 5 pm the flames engulfed a three-story building that housed the headquarters of the American Paris Academy, a private American school of fashion and design founded by Richard Roy in 1965. Immediately a tall column of smoke rose, visible from several districts of the city. The facade of the building would have collapsed leaving several wounded under the rubble.

At the moment the causes of the fire have not yet been clarified. “Nothing allows to determine the origin of the disaster at this point”, so the Paris prosecutor. However, many witnesses reported having smelled a strong smell of gas before the explosion. Others spoke of work being done on gas pipes in the street in recent days. Meanwhile, the Paris prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into culpable injuries.

The Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin he immediately posted on Twitter the appeal to leave the area free to allow rescuers to intervene. Then he arrived at the place as well as the mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo.

See also  UK child hepatitis cases of unknown etiology rise to 145 - Xinhua English.news.cn

The Farnesina crisis unit, in close liaison with the Italian consulate in Paris, is carrying out all the necessary checks to ascertain whether there are compatriots involved in the fire and the collapse of the building.

In 2019, again following a gas leak, a building had caught fire in rue de Trévise leaving three dead and some injured among the rubble, including the Italian Angela Grignano. In 2019 another fire had involved a building on rue de Nemours. That time there had been three victims and 28 wounded.

And again in 2019, flames devastated Notre Dame cathedral on April 15, causing the spire and roof to collapse. In February of the same year, a woman suffering from psychiatric problems had unleashed the flames in a building in the 16th arrondissement: one of the most serious fires in recent years in Paris, with a terrible toll of 10 dead and 96 injured.

You may also like

FORD PERFORMANCE The 240 km/h electric SuperVan 4.2...

“Legal Dreamers,” drum’n’bass and reggae from the hand...

There was a major fire in central Paris

Israeli settler rampages kill 1 Palestinian, injure dozens...

Putin: “The Ukrainian counter-offensive is slowing down”. And...

An ecological transition that leaves no one behind

MILAN, TONALI ONE STEP AWAY FROM NEWCASTLE: the...

From the EU, green light to the eleventh...

Ms. Tomasa will tour the United States this...

Russia-Uzbekistan situation: Russia may withdraw from the Black...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy