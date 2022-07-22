Home World Paris, fines for those who keep the doors open with air conditioning: up to a maximum of 150 euros for offenders
Paris, fines for those who keep the doors open with air conditioning: up to a maximum of 150 euros for offenders

Paris, fines for those who keep the doors open with air conditioning: up to a maximum of 150 euros for offenders

In Paris, there are fines for those shops that keep the air conditioning on without closing the door of their business. The decision, adopted by municipal ordinance, aims to reduce energy expenditure at a time when France and the partners of the European Union are called to make an effort of ‘energy sobriety’ in view of the possible rationing of this winter due to the Russian war in Ukraine.

The same principle will remain valid in the winter months for those who keep the door open with the heating on. The provision comes into force on Monday and provides for a fine of up to 150 euros for offenders: businesses, but also service providers.

The resolution mentions, in particular, “the consequences of global warming in Paris and the urgent need to reduce energy consumption in the current period”. The ordinance excludes restaurants or bars that have regularly authorized outdoor tables. Paris is not the first French city to adopt such an arrangement. Similar measures have already been launched recently in Bourg-en-Bresse, Lyon and Besancon.

