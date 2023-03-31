Edward holds a sign written in felt-tip pen. It is small, crumpled and in the square of theHotel de Ville a Parisin the middle of over 4,500 people come to demonstrate against police violence, you can barely see. But he, who works as an official and is 30 years old, doesn’t move an inch. In one hand he holds his backpack tightly, with the other he raises the paper that he wrote in a break from work in the office. He says: “It could have been you”. And then, smaller: “They could have been your daughter, your mom or your boyfriend”. She holds it aloft, while flags wave around and choirs are sung. “I was there in Saint-Soline“, He says. “I was there last Saturday together with the 30,000 people who went to demonstrate against water basins and the privatization of water. We are still in shock from the escalation of violence. We weren’t there to fight the police, but to demonstrate peacefully for the protection of the environment. And now there are two people struggling between life and death. It’s not me, but it could have happened to anyone.” Also for this reason that square in Paris is overflowing with people: for Serge, in a coma for days and with little hope of being saved. For the comrade just out of the coma. For the more than 200 wounded that very few media talk about. But also for the audio broadcast by the newspapers which demonstrate how the relief efforts have been delayed. And for a government that continues to deny the violence while deploying dozens and dozens of agents at each demonstration. “Macron wants to discredit us and make us look like terrorists”, says Édouard again. “It is the government’s strategy, scare people so they stop arguing. But I don’t think it’s working because young people really can’t take it anymore.” The proof is the number of adhesions to the protest: hundreds of people in Paris alone for an unauthorized garrison and organized less than 24 hours in advance, only by word of mouth in the chats of the general strike or those legacy of yellow vests. At least 90 then, were the principals throughout France. Those who saw the start of the strikes say that the mobilization could have been even greater: “The mood and fear make themselves felt, you can’t always take batons”, is the comment they repeat most often. Yet, 48 hours after the tenth general strike and nearly three months after the protests began, the square filled up again. And, a signal not to be underestimated, it has done so across the board: there are young people, the most radical militants, but also trade unionists, pensioners and opposition politicians.



There is no stage to speak from because if it were for the authorities there could not have been anyone there. There is, however, a microphone that the exponents of some of the most active associations in recent weeks pass each other. There is a spokesperson for Earth uprising, the group that Interior Minister Darmanin asked to dissolve after the events in Saint-Soline. Then the climate activists The alternativethe association Attackil General Strike Networkthe collective of Illegal immigrant and that against repression in high schools. When they speak, they all remember one of their own who was injured during the protests: who lost an eye, who was hit in the leg and can’t walk, who after being hospitalized no longer feels like going back to the marches. Some MPs also speak of the French greens it’s from rebellious France: Opposition politicians intervene after the militants and defend their story. “We, the elected ones, were there and we can say that the police were the first to attack. And not the other way around. We are all psychologically traumatized by what happened.” And again: “The person responsible for this violence sits in the government and must resign. And let’s not forget that this violence has been committed for years, in popular neighborhoods, but also against yellow vests”.

The interventions are marked by the choirs. There are those for the general strike, but above all there is shouting “Ahab”, the English acronym used against the police (literally “All cops are bastards”). But also “we are all antifascists” (strictly in Italian). Many hold close signs with stories of what they or their friends have experienced: “Luis, 16 years old, in custody for 24 hours”, is one of dozens. And then: “Lola, 22, arrested on her way home after a march”. In the crowd there are also Viviane e Frederique, mom and dad 60 years old. “Here we are, we are what Macron defines as militants of the ultra-left”, says she who is an official for a local community. “But what ultra-left… do we look like dangerous radicals? We are just two parents. Indeed, first of all, two citizens and we ask for being able to express ourselves without the risk of being beaten. It is our right, the Constitution also provides for it. And instead power uses a violence that is abnormal: there is no protection, there is provocation by the demonstrators. They are two unequal forces opposing each other on the same field”. The husband, a retired educator, nods: “They think about protecting assets, whether it’s a reservoir or a shop window. Never the people. When we were in the strike march the other day, we had to take refuge in the side streets of the official route because of the tear gas. No one knows why they were fired upon peaceful protesters. And waiting for us in the street we took were ten officers in riot gear. It’s really scary.”

Not far away is Uria, 58 years old and a French teacher: “I wonder where democracy has gone. So it can no longer be defined as such. We see certain images, we witness very violent scenes. And the government denies it. But the social violence that is practiced against young people is terrible, so they shouldn’t be surprised if they respond with violence. And instead they try to discredit all those who ask questions, who dispute their story. I’m not one who goes to the streets to break everything, but only to ask for my rights to be respected”. Lou, 60, tells how things have changed since the yellow vests movement and, even earlier, the so-called “nuit debout” (standing up nights) movement: “We have seen the violence towards those who wanted to speak slowly grow. Now a level has been reached that is no longer acceptable.

As they talk, the rally breaks up. A group of boys climbs the five-circle installation in view of the Olympic Games and attaches two banners: “For Serge and the others. Tears, anger and revolution”, says the first. The second is light blue and blue: “We are like water, you won’t stop us”. The drums play and groups of people leave the square: they move towards the district of Marais first and then of the Bastille to do wild processions. The dozens of trucks waiting at the perimeter of the Hotel de Ville leave with sirens blaring to try to reach the demonstrators. However, they move in groups of five, maximum ten and become nowhere to be found. After a while, the agents on motorbikes also arrive, the most contested Brav-M, which was engaged in Saint-Soline and at the center of controversy in recent days (over 100,000 people have signed the petition calling for its dissolution). The disproportion of numbers, between the agents mobilized and those who have dispersed in the streets of the center, is evident. At one point, a small group is tracked down in one of the side streets and tear gas canisters are launched. The smoke obscures all vision and many manage to disperse their tracks. After almost two hours, calm seems to return. It begins to drizzle and the smoke from the tear gas slowly subsides. The dozens of police vans with blue lights block the streets waiting for a signal to return. Guillaume, a 25-year-old student, passes by those parts with a group of friends: they laugh and joke, they come back after a beer in a bar. He has a traffic cone in his hand. On the other side of the road someone shouts: “Ahab”. He takes his megaphone cone and does the same. Not even the time to burst out laughing and five officers in riot gear arrive from around the corner: they stop him, make him turn around and raise his arms, placing them against a restaurant window while all the customers look on in shock. They identify it. They ask where he’s been, who he’s been with, why. They search him: jacket, pockets, trousers. Then, after a good ten minutes, they let him go. Ynaée e Elise they petrified: “Here is the totalitarian state. Nice city to live in.” The agents leave, the friends surround Guillaume: “Oh, are you all right?”. He changed his expression: “But yeah, we just wanted to scare me”.