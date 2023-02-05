Paris Jackson, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, has reached 24 years old and has overcome the problems that marked her adolescence. Paris turned heads at the premiere of the documentary about the life of Pamela Anderson earlier this week in Los Angeles.

Paris Jackson has become a gorgeous woman after struggling with depression and addiction to alcohol and banned substances in the past. “When I look in the mirror, I no longer hate what I see. I try to treat myself with kindness. I have some worse days when I’m not as kind to myself as I’d like. But I’m trying to improve every day,” said Paris.

The young artist has several projects planned, including the release of a new single, “Just you”, but also a tour through the USA with the band “The Revivalists”. “Right now I really like what I’m doing. I started having fun singing and stopped trying to be the best,” Paris said.

Paris Jackson attracted all eyes at the said event, the young woman being dressed in a satin midi dress, with a bare back, discreet cleavage but also a bold slit. She completed her outfit with some very high heeled sandals.

Photo source: Instagram