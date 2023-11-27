Paris, kills his three daughters in the suburbs and turns himself in. He had been freed a few months ago after prison for violence

A 41 year old man, already known to justice for serious acts of family violencehe turned himself in to the French police after killing his three daughters, who were between 4 and 11 years old. The confession was made to Dieppein northern France, but the triple infanticide was committed ad Alfortvillein the suburbs of Paris.

After the man’s confession, the police went to his house in the suburbs of the capital where they found the 3 lifeless bodies of the girls. According to initial findings, two were killed with a knife and their corpses were under a blanket. The third was lying on a sofa.

In April 2021, the man was convicted of “aggravated family violence” to 18 months in prison, 12 of which on probation. He would beat her in particular mate with a stick in the presence of the girls. He had served his sentence and had been freed since August 28th he was no longer on probation.

According to what is learned from investigation sources, between the infanticide and his wife, who were separated, there was a alternate custody agreement for little girls. At the moment the man assured that he does not know where the girls’ mother is currently located.

Share this: Facebook

X

