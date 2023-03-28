Home World Paris, march for the tenth day of strike against the pension reform. Choirs and banners: university students also in the square – Video
World

It started on Parisian procession for the tenth day of mobilization against the pension reform wanted by the French government. The demonstrators started from the Place de la République and will reach the Place de la Nation. The demonstration started in cori e banners. Also present in the square were the students of the Committee of the United University Faculties of Paris and the suburbs.

