4
The violence does not stop France after the approval of the contested pension reform. This time, however, it is not the streets set on fire by the demonstrators that are causing discussion, but the violence of the police. In particular, a popular video on social media shows an officer who is a member of the Brav-M police group deliver a violent right to the face of a demonstrator, which falls to the ground and remains motionless. The events happened in Paris, in rue Saint Antoine, near the Bastille. The police have opened an internal investigation after the fact became public knowledge.
Previous Article
Usa, African American blocked and killed by policemen and nurses while hospitalized: the video released by the investigators
See also The latest epidemic data news situation from 0:00 to 24:00 on the 15th, Zhuhai reported 1 confirmed case, Zhongshan reported 1 asymptomatic infection – yqqlm