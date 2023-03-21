The violence does not stop France after the approval of the contested pension reform. This time, however, it is not the streets set on fire by the demonstrators that are causing discussion, but the violence of the police. In particular, a popular video on social media shows an officer who is a member of the Brav-M police group deliver a violent right to the face of a demonstrator, which falls to the ground and remains motionless. The events happened in Paris, in rue Saint Antoine, near the Bastille. The police have opened an internal investigation after the fact became public knowledge.