Paris Olympic Organizing Committee Headquarters Raided by French Police Over Corruption-Chinanews.com Video

Paris Olympic headquarters raided by French police over corruption

Release time: 19:36, June 21, 2023 Source: China News Network

According to comprehensive foreign media reports, on June 20 local time, the French police raided the headquarters of the Paris Olympic Organizing Committee, and Solideo, which was responsible for the construction of the Paris Olympic venues, was also searched that day.

According to reports, the French National Financial Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to AFP that it had authorized searches of the two locations. The raids are related to two ongoing anti-corruption investigations into “illegal conflicts of interest, misuse of public funds and malpractice for personal gain.”

According to the Associated Press, Solidio is responsible for the construction and renovation of more than 60 projects for the Paris Olympics, including the Olympic Village project for the Paris Olympics.

Both Paris 2020 and Soldio said they were “cooperating fully with investigators to advance the investigation”.

The International Olympic Committee said it was aware of the raid, according to the website of France’s 24-hour TV station. The French sports ministry declined to comment on the matter. (making Jiang Lu)

Editor in charge:[Ji Xiang]

Copyright Statement: The copyright of China News Service belongs to China News Agency. If it is used without written permission, the company will investigate its legal responsibility according to law.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

