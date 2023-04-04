The Parisians have chosen to ban the rentals of scooters e electric scooters in town: the89% of voters expressed themselves in this sense in a referendum held on Sunday 2 April, while only the11% he voted to keep them. However, only the 7% of the 1.3 million eligible voters participated in the consultation. Campaigning for the ban was the mayor of the French capital, Anne Hidalgowhich, taking note of the result, announced the removal from the streets of Paris: “Parisians have spoken out overwhelmingly against e-scooters, will be abolished from 1 September“.

If the commitment is respected, the Ville Lumière will become the first European city to completely ban rental scooters, while privately owned ones will continue to be allowed. The reason why the mayor opposed the free rental was the exponential increase, in recent years, of accidents who have seen these means involved. On the contrary, the government of the premier Elisabeth Borne attempted to oppose the ban shortproposing a regulation of urban “small mobility”: in recent days, the Minister of Transport Clement Beaune presented a national plan which aims at a “public space pacification” with stricter rules. “If well organized and well adjusted, electric scooters can be a chance,” she said.

The three sharing companies Lime, Dr e Tier Mobility “they take note” of the vote and confirm that their contract “it will not be renewed from 1 September“. “We take note of this unprecedented consultation, the participation of which could have been wider and more representative if the voting methods had been different”, they write in a note. The low participation, they argue, “leads to digging a gap between for and against, of a magnitude rarely seen in a vote in France, reflecting asymmetrical conditions”. “The result of this vote will have a direct impact on the movements of 400,000 people a month”, underline the operators: “Starting now, our priority as responsible employers is secure the future of our employees“, they write.