Paris, returned after two hours of the bomb threat to the Eiffel Tower

PARIS. The evacuation of the Eiffel Tower, the symbolic monument of Paris, triggered by a bomb threat, took about two hours. The news initially released by BfmTv was confirmed by Sete, the company that manages the structure. The visitors present on the three floors of the Iron Lady were let out around noon, while the police arrived on the spot together with the bomb squad who carried out control operations.

The restaurant in the tower and the square were also evacuated. “It’s a usual procedure in a situation like this, which is rare anyway,” said a spokesman for Sete. The news was also announced by the seventh arrondissement of the French capital, where the Eiffel Tower is located, which on Twitter asked the public to “avoid the sector”. For the occasion, the authorities have installed a security perimeter throughout the area, while traffic has been diverted.

A source from Parisien explained that the decision to let visitors down was taken as a “precautionary measure” and that at the moment the source of the alarm remains unknown, removed at 3.30pm, when access to the public was reopened . The last similar episode dates back to September 2020, when the authorities received a call from a man who had shouted “Allah Akbar” threatening to blow up the tower. According to its official website, the monument welcomes 7 million visitors a year, of which 75% are foreigners, and is the most visited in the world among the paid ones.

