paris saint germain defended his title | Sports

Lionel Messi led the Parisians to a new title, and at the same time became the best scorer in the elite European leagues.

Paris Saint-Germain defended the title in France and won the ninth trophy of the national champion in the last 11 years!

Two years ago, Christophe Galtier was the first to sensationally cut the ribbon with the Lille players, and now he did it with the Saints as well, securing the trophy before the end of the season.

Paris Saint-Germain drew with Strasbourg (1:1) on the away field, so before the last 90 minutes of the championship they have four points more than Lens, for whom the triumph over Ajaxio (4:1) will not mean much.

In the first half of the duel in Strasbourg, there were no goals, and then in the 59th minute, Lionel Messi led the visitors to the advantage and at that moment he wrote who knows what record next to his name!

It was the famous Argentinian’s 496th goal in the top five leagues (!?), and he surpassed the previous leader, “eternal rival”, Cristiano Ronaldo!

In total, this was his 43rd trophy in his career, as many as Dani Alves has only in the world of football, and the third overall in the jersey of the club from the “city of light”.

However, it can easily happen that he is the last one in this club because the stories about his return to the club are getting louder which marked his career – Barcelona.

