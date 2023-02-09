A big match at the Velodrome and the defeat of Paris Saint-Germain!

Paris Saint-Germain lost to Olympique Marseille 1:2 and dropped out of the French Cup! At the Velodrome, the home team celebrated their place in the quarterfinals as if they had won the title, which was expected, because the team of Croatian expert Igor Tudor made a surprise, regardless of the fact that it was a derby between the biggest rivals. The first goal for the great victory of the former European champion was scored by a veteran Alexis Sanchez (34) from the penalty spot in the 31st minute, the PSŽ veteran also retaliated Serhio Ramos (36) with a header on Neymar’s assist from the corner, and the final 2:1 for Olimpik was made by the Ukrainian Ruslan Malinovsky (29), with a bomb from the edge of the penalty area in the 58th minute. A real explosion followed in the stadium.

Considering the rules of the French Cup, the players of both teams wore numbers on their jerseys “like before”, so everyone had numbers from 1 to 11 on their backs. Messi borrowed a “ten” from Neymar for the evening, the Brazilian, like in Barcelona, ​​borrowed “11”, and it seems that the insurmountable problem was the absence of the “week” from Paris – the injured Kylian Mbappe. The best French football player in the last round practically single-handedly kicked out the sixth division team by scoring as many as five goals, but then the draw brought together the giants of League 1 and one had to drop out. And that was PSG.

Considering that the current defender of the trophy is Nantes, which otherwise qualified for the quarterfinals, from Wednesday evening it is definitely not going to arrive at the Parc des Princes in Paris this season either, the trophy of one of the most prestigious cup-competitions in the world. In League 1, PSG has an eight-point advantage over second-placed Marseille and third-placed Lance, two points behind Monaco, and it seems that there will be no drama this season when it comes to the race for the title. However, one trophy will certainly not end up in Messi’s hands, as it did not last season either.

