Listen to the audio version of the article

The French financial prosecutor (Pnf, equivalent of the Italian Guardia di Finanza, ndr) is searching five banks as part of a tax fraud and money laundering investigation. It can be read in a note. The investigation concerns banks located in Paris and in the La Défense district, according to the statement. Although the financial prosecutor did not reveal which banks were involved, the newspaper Le Monde named HSBC Holdings Plc, BNP Paribas SA, Societe Generale SA and Natixis as part of the investigation. The companies involved were not specified. Societe Generale SA said its French headquarters were raided in connection with the investigation.

The PNF said five investigations were underway linked to practices whereby wealthy clients sought to evade dividend taxes through complex legal structures. “The ongoing operations, which have required several months of preparation, are being conducted by 16 investigating judges and over 150 investigative agents,” the PNF said in a statement.

An investigation into the loopholes used to cut taxes on dividends is also underway in Germany, and German prosecutors are also cooperating with the French investigation.

The investigation, involving more than 150 investigators and 6 German prosecutors in Cologne, concerns so-called “cum-ex” transactions, i.e. the use of loopholes in tax laws that allowed short sellers and the effective holder of shares to claim tax credits on a one-time dividend. The procedure made use of tax certificates issued by the banks involved.