Home World Paris, searches in the offices of 5 banks: hypothesis of helping clients to evade taxes on dividends
World

Paris, searches in the offices of 5 banks: hypothesis of helping clients to evade taxes on dividends

by admin
Paris, searches in the offices of 5 banks: hypothesis of helping clients to evade taxes on dividends

The French financial prosecutor (Pnf, equivalent of the Italian Guardia di Finanza, ndr) is searching five banks as part of a tax fraud and money laundering investigation. It can be read in a note. The investigation concerns banks located in Paris and in the La Défense district, according to the statement. Although the financial prosecutor did not reveal which banks were involved, the newspaper Le Monde named HSBC Holdings Plc, BNP Paribas SA, Societe Generale SA and Natixis as part of the investigation. The companies involved were not specified. Societe Generale SA said its French headquarters were raided in connection with the investigation.

The PNF said five investigations were underway linked to practices whereby wealthy clients sought to evade dividend taxes through complex legal structures. “The ongoing operations, which have required several months of preparation, are being conducted by 16 investigating judges and over 150 investigative agents,” the PNF said in a statement.

An investigation into the loopholes used to cut taxes on dividends is also underway in Germany, and German prosecutors are also cooperating with the French investigation.
The investigation, involving more than 150 investigators and 6 German prosecutors in Cologne, concerns so-called “cum-ex” transactions, i.e. the use of loopholes in tax laws that allowed short sellers and the effective holder of shares to claim tax credits on a one-time dividend. The procedure made use of tax certificates issued by the banks involved.

Find out more

You may also like

Biden Wants Israel to Ditch Judicial Reform, PM...

Pope Francis hospitalized for respiratory problems, made known...

Red Star fans invite the audience to the...

Dragan Marinković Maca Munje again prime minister women...

Ukraine-Russia, Meloni-Zelensky: “Pursuing a just peace”

Judicial Reform Controversy Talks for the First Time

Mourinho will stay until 2024. Totti: “Roma can...

Radovan Višković interview RTRS 100 days of the...

King Charles III and Camilla in Germany today,...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Thursday 30 March...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy