Shots were fired in central Paris. The shooting, which according to the first reports caused two deaths and four injuries, took place near the Kurdish cultural center in Rue d’Enghien. Two of the injured people are in very serious condition, the prosecutor said.

The person who shot was a French national and 69 years old, according to the newspaper The Parisian. According to the newspaper, he would be “a pensioner of the SNCF”, the French railway company, where he worked as a “conductor”.

The man has a criminal record. According to information gathered by BFMTV, the 69-year-old Frenchman was already under investigation last year for attempted murder after he attacked a Paris migrant camp armed with a sabre.

The Paris prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into “murder, voluntary homicide and aggravated violence”.

The president of the tenth arrondissement of Paris, Alexandra Cordebard, the district where the shooting took place, speaking with reporters, announced that the perpetrator of the shooting “was injured and was taken to hospital, where he will then be heard by the investigators ».

