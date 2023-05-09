Paris Sketch Germain – Fofoot

If there is a scene that every year in the world of football leaves no one unmoved, it is that of Paris Saint-Germain. Even more with Lionel Messi, starring in this new sketch in which he leaves for Saudi Arabia, after a defeat at home, without the permission of his employer.

Hake at the start

It all started well though. Paris receiving Lorient, his garden was supposed to live a real ride. A nightmare, they will quickly wake up after the opener of Enzo Le Fée, visitor, the red card of Achraf Hakimi and the equalizer gag of Kylian Mbappé.

Playing a free kick in his head, Yvon Mvogo, the Merlus goalkeeper, puts the ball on the lawn for the recovery when Looksuch a Lion hungry, emerges and recovers it with a simple control, the dumbfounded audience, before pushing it into the empty cages of the Swiss of Cameroonian origin.

Amazement, consultation, validation, the game can therefore continue. Parisians are coming back to life, but not for long. One goal everywhere, two and soon three goals to one in favor of Lorient thanks to Cameroonian Darlin Yongwa and Senegalese Bamba Dieng.

Scoring his third goal in the league, the native of Pikine thus concluded in two stages, a quick counter from which we can see Messi walking while his teammates struggle in vain, to prevent their nets from shaking. An unbearable image: the beginning of an ninth malaise…

indignation

Indeed, after his poor performance, King Leo will still be talked about outside the field. Of the Marseillaise au Salut Royalthe Argentinian will pass for an advertising spot, triggering the ire of its leaders and its supporters.

Touched in their pride, the ultras organize in the process, demonstrations around the headquarters of PSG and in front of Neymar’s house to express their dissatisfaction. They demand the resignation of the management, call the players mercenaries and the sevenfold Golden Ball of ” motherfucker “. In French, “son of a girl of joy”.

Also, the Ile-de-France board will naturally dissociate itself from these fanatical actions via a official statement that he will not do to clarify the divisive situation of his number 30.

🗣 “Neymar break up! Direction resignation! Paris is us!” 🔴🔵 The songs of the ultras in front of the PSG headquarters. pic.twitter.com/vk40bCvPMR — RMC Sport (@RMCsport) May 3, 2023

The press announces sanctions, two weeks unpaid suspension, but still nothing. The debates ignite and Messi finally returns to the charge in a video posted on his Instagram account in story, under the lights of which he asks forgiveness from his superiors, his teammates and never the fans.

Lionel Messi insulted as a “son of a bitch” by the Parisian supporters present in front of the headquarters of PSG. 😡🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/xplshai9Gs — Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) May 3, 2023

“I thought we were going to have the day off after the game, as always. I had organized this trip and I could not cancel it. I had already canceled it before. I apologize to my teammates and I expect what the club wants to do with me.” , says the world champion dressed in a suit, embarrassing his club.

Sincerity or communication, the quadruple winner of the C1 turned the events in his favor. Hidden behind humility, he forces his team to position themselves. Fault confessed is half redressed ? No for Jérôme Rothen.

“He made a mistake, he recognizes it. So already that means that the PSG was right to penalize him because it is professional misconduct. I am not the manager of the club but my opinion is simple. I return the ball to Leo Messi: he has been there for two years, is his investment on the pitch sufficient and excusable? The answer is no. For me, PSG does not need Messi to be champion of France. Knowing that he will not be extended and that he will leave, that the adventure ends like this “urges the consultant of RMC Sport, totally opposite to Antoine Kombouare, won over to the cause of The flea :

“If I had Messi, I would tell him to stay up front, never defend. I would like to see him have fun and shine. This is my opinion, that of an enthusiast. We come across a guy… It’s shameful. We do not touch Messi. I speak French or not? I don’t care about PSG’s problems. We do not touch Messi! I’m in love with the player. After what he does, it’s PSG’s problems. He’s going to leave, I’m super happy. We don’t deserve it. I love Messi. We don’t touch Messi, you understand? Thanks Messi! I pay to go see him play..

Nothing new under the sun

That said, the divorce is already consummated between Lionel Andrés Messi Cuccitini and his bosses. Between his disrespectful premature departure from training last March, his recent stay in Barcelona and this Saudi trip, Albiceleste went too far. Disavowed in France, in Catalonia he is certainly expected to sign a return through the back door.

🚨 Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. There are no doubts about that anymore. Behind the scenes, it’s now understood that Leo’s father Jorge communicated the decision to PSG already one month ago due to the project. It was the final breaking point. pic.twitter.com/Bwehuvyq1E — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 3, 2023

Until the end of the season, the legend Blaugrana probably shouldn’t play anymore. 69 matches, 31 goals and 33 assists, misleading statistics, starving record, the fiasco is confirmed as the attested citation, of Sir Alex Ferguson :

“People say who is the best player in the world? And a lot of people answer Messi – you can’t argue with that opinion. But Ronaldo could play for Millwall, Queens Park Rangers, Doncaster Rovers… anyone, and score a hat-trick in one game. I’m not sure Messi can do it. Ronaldo plays with both feet, he’s quick, excellent in the air, he’s brave – Messi is brave, of course. But I think Messi is a Barcelona player. »