Today is the ninth day of national mobilization in France against the pension reform. While awaiting the scheduled procession at 2 pm, it is already chaos: the demonstrators have invaded the platforms at the Gare de Lyon, one of the main railway stations in Paris, from which trains also leave for Italy. In the French capital, today the march against the pension reform will leave at 2.00 pm from the Place de la Bastille towards the Opéra. Demonstrations also in other French cities such as Rennes. Today’s demonstrations will be the first massive demonstrations for French unions since President Emmanuel Macron forced the passage in Parliament of raising the retirement age without a vote, applying article 49.3 of the Constitution. In Paris today’s procession will leave at 2 pm from Place de la Bastille and should reach the Opéra at 7 pm and, according to reports from Bfmtv, up to 70,000 demonstrators are expected.

Anti-pension reform protesters of the CGT union of Roissy Charles de Gaulle, Paris’ main airport, blocked the A1 motorway leading to terminal 1 of the airport. Endless queues of cars and taxis are waiting to be released, while lines of travelers are forced to walk along the edge of the highway to reach their terminal.

In schools, according to data from the Ministry of Education, 21.4% of teachers are on strike. In the west of the country, fuel shortages are starting to appear after the blockades of the refineries implemented in recent days. Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority is asking airlines to cancel 30% of flights at Orly tomorrow (Friday) and 20% at other airports due to the strike by air traffic controllers against this reform. The airports affected by the cancellation of one out of five flights will be Marseille-Provence, Bordeaux-Merignac and Lyon-Saint-Exupery, both on Friday and Saturday, the DGAC said in a statement. At Orly, the situation will improve on Saturday for travelers with 15% of canceled flights.