Paris, the actor Youssouf Traoré brutally stopped by agents – Corriere TV

The actor injured by the police during the demonstration in memory of his dead brother

(LaPresse) Heavy handed by French agents on Sunday in Paris at the demonstration in memory of Adama Traoré, killed by the police on July 16, 2016 in the Persan barracks. The victim’s brother Youssouf Traoré was brutally detained and violently immobilized. The actor had to be taken to hospital for multiple injuries and was later released. The flics then also bludgeoned other demonstrators. (LaPresse)

July 10, 2023 – Updated July 10, 2023, 3:09 pm

