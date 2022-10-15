She was 12 and coming home from school. His body was found last night in a plastic trunk near her home in the 19th arrondissement of Paris. Four people have been stopped in connection with this gruesome discovery.

It was 11 pm when a homeless man reported to the police the discovery of an opaque box containing the body of a teenager, in the inner courtyard of a building in this arrondissement east of Paris. The girl’s body was hidden by fabrics, and next to the box were two trolleys.

In a video posted on Twitter by freelance journalist Clément Lanot, which revealed the discovery of the body, white tarpaulins are stretched over a facade and police in white overalls.

?? INFO @CLPRESSFR The body of a teenager born in 2010 was discovered last night in the 19th arrondissement of Paris. He was in a suitcase. She had disappeared yesterday afternoon on her way home from college. The crime squad is seized of the case. pic.twitter.com/gbULYp3jtT — Clement Lanot (@ClementLanot) October 15, 2022

The Paris prosecutor’s office has opened a murder investigation. During the night, investigators interrogated three people close to the crime scene, while a woman was interrogated this morning in Bois-Colombes (Hauts-de-Seine). All are in custody, but their role remains to be defined.

Disappearance

According to a source close to the case, her father, caretaker of the building where the family lives, worried about not having seen her return from school at 3 pm, warned his wife, who went to the police station to report the disappearance.

On his Facebook page, consulted byAfpthe girl’s mother had launched an appeal, describing her daughter and the clothes she wore.

Surveillance cameras in the building showed the teenager returning, but then the girl disappeared. An autopsy of the body must be performed the same day to understand the causes of death. Initial information speaks of an almost detached head and inscriptions on the body.