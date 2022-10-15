Home World Paris, the body of a twelve-year-old found in a trunk
World

Paris, the body of a twelve-year-old found in a trunk

by admin
Paris, the body of a twelve-year-old found in a trunk

She was 12 and coming home from school. His body was found last night in a plastic trunk near her home in the 19th arrondissement of Paris. Four people have been stopped in connection with this gruesome discovery.

Paris, armed robbery in the center of Chanel: “Shot worth several million euros”

by our correspondent Anais Ginori

It was 11 pm when a homeless man reported to the police the discovery of an opaque box containing the body of a teenager, in the inner courtyard of a building in this arrondissement east of Paris. The girl’s body was hidden by fabrics, and next to the box were two trolleys.

In a video posted on Twitter by freelance journalist Clément Lanot, which revealed the discovery of the body, white tarpaulins are stretched over a facade and police in white overalls.

The Paris prosecutor’s office has opened a murder investigation. During the night, investigators interrogated three people close to the crime scene, while a woman was interrogated this morning in Bois-Colombes (Hauts-de-Seine). All are in custody, but their role remains to be defined.

Disappearance

According to a source close to the case, her father, caretaker of the building where the family lives, worried about not having seen her return from school at 3 pm, warned his wife, who went to the police station to report the disappearance.

See also  Ukraine latest news. US Embassy to Americans: leave Ukraine immediately

On his Facebook page, consulted byAfpthe girl’s mother had launched an appeal, describing her daughter and the clothes she wore.

Paris, shootings in the center: one dead and four wounded

Surveillance cameras in the building showed the teenager returning, but then the girl disappeared. An autopsy of the body must be performed the same day to understand the causes of death. Initial information speaks of an almost detached head and inscriptions on the body.

You may also like

A reconnaissance plane showed up at the accident...

Paris, the body of a 12-year-old was found...

Pope receives pilgrims from El Salvador: following in...

BMW will move production of the electric Mini...

Pope meets French-speaking Catholics abroad: Encounters and prayers...

Who is Jeremy Hunt, the new finance minister...

Mine explosion in Turkey kills dozens and injured

Outbreak caused by XBB strain expected to peak...

Some taxes will rise, turnaround in London. Hunt:...

Ukraine latest news. Russia attacks with Iranian kamikaze...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy