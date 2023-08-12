Paris, the Eiffel Tower reopens after the bomb scare: the patrol by the bomb squad is over

The Eiffel Tower, which had been evacuated and closed by the authorities due to a bomb threat, reopened after 3 hours. In addition to the police, a bomb squad had arrived on the spot and searched the entire monument. The news had been confirmed by Seven, the company that manages the famous monument in the French capital. The visitors present on the three floors of the Iron Lady, inside the restaurant and in the square, had been turned away around noon today, Saturday 12 August. “It’s a usual procedure in a situation like this, which is rare anyway,” said a spokesperson for Sevenquoted by Afp. The latest bomb scare, triggered by an anonymous call from someone shouting “Allahu akhbar”, dates back to September 2020.

Read also:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

