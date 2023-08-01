Paris, the Piaget jewelry store robbed: “Loot worth between ten and 15 million euros”

The jewelry store Parisian Piagetlocated at number 7 Rue de la Paix (in the 2nd arrondissement), was the scene of a armed robbery made in broad daylight, around 12 of 1 August. According to reports from the French newspaper Le Figarociting sources from the local policethose responsible are two men it’s a donna “Maybe of origin south american“, who, after breaking into the shop, threatened the staff with a pistol and demanded precious items for an estimated value be delivered between ten and 15 million of Euro.

Following the three robbers are Escaped a feet, losing track of them. There Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed that he has open an investigation for “armed robbery organized by band“.

