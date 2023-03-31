Thousands of people, in the square of theHotel de Villeprotesting against the police violence. All around the streets of a Armored Paris by the forces of order, between trucks and hundreds of agents. The mobilizations continue throughout the Francestart with the pension reform days ago. In the squares a general strike is invoked and “we are all anti-fascists” (with the chorus strictly in Italian) while, towards evening, a group of young people posted two banners at the installation of the Olympic Games in Paris: “For Serge and the others, tears , rage and revolution” and “We are like water, you won’t stop us” they recite. The “photograph”, emblematic of the climate of tension, is taken in the street, when a protester shouts “finished”: Five officers in riot gear surround him, identify him and search him.