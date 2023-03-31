Home World Paris, the videos of the square against police violence. A protester shouts “acab”: stopped and searched by the agents
World

Paris, the videos of the square against police violence. A protester shouts “acab”: stopped and searched by the agents

by admin
Paris, the videos of the square against police violence. A protester shouts “acab”: stopped and searched by the agents

Thousands of people, in the square of theHotel de Villeprotesting against the police violence. All around the streets of a Armored Paris by the forces of order, between trucks and hundreds of agents. The mobilizations continue throughout the Francestart with the pension reform days ago. In the squares a general strike is invoked and “we are all anti-fascists” (with the chorus strictly in Italian) while, towards evening, a group of young people posted two banners at the installation of the Olympic Games in Paris: “For Serge and the others, tears , rage and revolution” and “We are like water, you won’t stop us” they recite. The “photograph”, emblematic of the climate of tension, is taken in the street, when a protester shouts “finished”: Five officers in riot gear surround him, identify him and search him.

Previous Article

New Israeli raid in Syria: “Iranian targets hit in Damascus”. There are 15 victims, including two civilians

Next article

Donald Trump indicted (or as he says ‘indicated’): who knows what the consequences will be

next

See also  Abortion, the American evangelical lobbies and the clock of history back a century

You may also like

PosteMobile 2022 financial results: stable revenues and 4.8...

“Black Dragon. The heroes. Myrva”

Russian Army to Recruit 147,000 New Soldiers by...

Udinese – Thiago Motta makes the count in...

Eco-citizenship: a podcast wants to respond to the...

Illegal collection of personal data, Guarantor blocks ChatGPT

Türkiye nods Finland to join NATO

Training of Ukrainians on Patriot systems | Info

Virgin Orbit goes out of business and cuts...

here is the new experiment in the United...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy