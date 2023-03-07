Home World Paris, thousands of people march against Macron’s pension reform: “historic mobilization”. Three hundred demonstrations in France
Paris, thousands of people march against Macron's pension reform: "historic mobilization". Three hundred demonstrations in France

Paris, thousands of people march against Macron’s pension reform: “historic mobilization”. Three hundred demonstrations in France

Just while the Senatethis afternoon, discusses the most controversial article of the pension reformthat of raising from 62 to 64 years of age to leave work, the almost 300 demonstrations throughout France come alive. For the leader of the CFDT union, Lawrence Berger, today’s is a “historic mobilization”. The Parisian procession left from the boulevard Raspail, in the Latin quarter, directed to Montparnasse and then to place de l’Italie. At the head, all the union leaders, behind a large banner against the reform: “on March 7 we block everything until withdrawal”. They registered during the event some tensions: in the Montparnasse area, a group of demonstrators attempted to seize material from a construction site to throw objects at the police. The group was isolated and after a few minutes the procession restarted. The police have always reacted by isolating the violent groups, extremely minorities in the procession as a whole, and blocking any attempt at a “wild” procession in the bud. According to local sources, 11 people were arrested.

