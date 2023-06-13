Paris wants to change its approach with rats

After years of failing to eliminate them, the city administration has decided to work on “cohabitation”

After years of all kinds of attempts to limit the rat problem in the city, the Paris administration led by the socialist mayor Anne Hidalgo will try to adopt a different approach, oriented towards «cohabitation» of rodents with residents. During a city council meeting on Thursday, Deputy Public Health Councilor Anne Souyris announced the decision to form a commission charged with finding new ways to improve the quality of life of the inhabitants of Paris despite the presence of rats. In the idea of ​​the administration of the French capital, these methods must be both “effective” and “not unbearable” for the people.

The rat problem in Paris has been around for a long time. It is estimated that there are a few million of them in the city, they can be seen around even during the day and to try to eliminate them in 2017 the municipality launched a very ambitious plan of 1.7 million euros. In addition to extensive rat extermination operations with permitted poisons, in the last seven years the administration has installed new traps, replaced hundreds of rubbish bins with airtight bins to prevent rats from getting close to food, and fitted metal plates over manhole covers to prevent them from coming back up from the sewers. However, their population has remained essentially stable.

Now the idea is that the committee can find ways to manage their presence, rather than focus on ways to eliminate them. Adopt this type of strategies for the so-called cohabitation it does not mean to allow rats to roam freely around the city, Souyris clarified, but that initiatives aimed at prevention and awareness on the issue among the population (of people) will be envisaged, to try to control their circulation.

Among other things, Souyris recalled that rubbish abandoned outdoors is one of the main causes of the proliferation and circulation of rats in the city, and for this reason it will continue to be important to remind residents not to leave rubbish around, to limit the food available to them. Rats live both in the sewers and on the surface, they are omnivorous and above all they know how to adapt very much: to reduce the population it is therefore necessary to deprive them of one of the three things they need to live and proliferate, i.e. water, food and space for dens .

The announcement of the initiative was greeted with skepticism by some local politicians, who consider Hidalgo’s approach naïve and too ineffective. On the other hand, it was appreciated by some animal rights associations, such as Paris Animaux Zoopolis, according to which the methods currently used to try to eliminate the mice are «cruel» and «ineffective», and for which it would be appropriate to experiment with alternative and non-lethal methods to rodent control.

– Read also: Even the mayor of New York has rats in his house

The problem of rats infesting streets, parks and buildings is common to many cities around the world, including those in Italy. One of those in which it is most deeply rooted is New York, where for years attempts have been made to eliminate them also thanks to innovative devices, and where last April the first person in charge of the process of mitigation of the presence of rats, Kathleen Corradi. Corradi’s task is to coordinate the local agencies that deal with health, hygiene and parks to find innovative methods to eliminate the rats’ food sources, as well as exploit new technologies to identify and limit the proliferation of colonies.

Also in New York, particularly in the northern area of ​​Manhattan, 3.5 million dollars will be invested to increase inspections, use new baits and traps and renovate the flooring of public residential buildings to prevent the formation of new dens.

Returning to France, in 2021 the city of Toulouse had started to employ i ferrets to keep rats away from public spaces. Françoise Ampoulange, city councilor in charge of animals, explained that traditional traps generally only attract younger rats, while ferrets they are useful to drive out the “alpha” pairs, the ones from which the colonies then expand. The method does not employ poisons, the use of which is subject to a series of rules: rats caught by ferrets in Toulouse are gassed.

– Read also: Maybe we took it too hard on the rats for the plague

Continue on the Post