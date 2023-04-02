The journalist of the Spanish newspaper “As” already sees Real Madrid and Barcelona in the semi-finals of the elite competition, Partizan is written off for him.

Partizan is within reach of the top 8 of the Euroleague, it has everything in its hands and the calculations are clear. Depending on the results, he can finish between fifth and eighth place, although the most realistic is to be seventh, but anything can happen in the remaining two rounds. During that time, the Spanish “AS” made their calculations and practically wrote off black and white in the quarter-finals!

Journalist Jose Ignacio Pinilja wrote an article entitled “Real and Barcelona are condemned to a duel in the semi-finals of the Euroleague“. In this way, he already eliminated the team of Željko Obradović. To further clarify the situation, if the competition ended in sixth or seventh place, the Serbian team would play the second or third team in the quarterfinals, and there are currently two Spanish clubs in those positions.

If he is seventh, he will play with the second, if he is sixth with the third, if the results coincide and he is fifth, he would play with the fourth, and a possible fall to the eighth position would bring a duel with the first team in the top 8. “The final four is played in Lithuania and if the situation in the table remains like this, Real and Barca will play in the semi-finals,” the text states.

He then mentioned the Serbian team, which is currently seventh in the table, has one less victory than the fifth-placed Maccabi and a lower mutual score than Fenerbahce. “If the season ended today, Real and Partizan would play in the quarterfinals, three wins are necessary to advance. Partizan has made great progress lately, since December it has a 74 percent success rate, it plays under the command of Obradović and in front of 20,000 people in the Arena, while Fener is in free fall. The gift that awaits the Spanish teams is that they will then play against each other in the semi-finals. This season they played four matches and both teams have two victories each,” the text concludes.



The Spanish newspaper has already “chosen” the participants of the final four, although two of the four teams. Partizan is waiting for the “over” of the passage, and then they will have the opportunity to spoil the calculations coming from the Pyrenees… Let us remind you that Željko’s team played against both Spanish clubs in the previous week. he tormented Barcelona and beat Real.