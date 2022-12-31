Home World Park Jin Young donated 1 billion won to help young people from poor families receive surgery and treatment_Guo Mingdong_Power_Mood
World

Park Jin Young donated 1 billion won to help young people from poor families receive surgery and treatment_Guo Mingdong_Power_Mood

by admin
Park Jin Young donated 1 billion won to help young people from poor families receive surgery and treatment_Guo Mingdong_Power_Mood
2022-12-30 17:56

Source: Sohu Korea Entertainment

Original title: Park Jin Young donated 1 billion won to help young people from poor families receive surgery and treatment

Sohu Korea Entertainment News Korean singer Park Jin Young recently donated 1 billion won.

According to South Korean media reports, Park Zhenrong recently donated 500 million won to a public welfare organization, and then donated 500 million won to a hospital in Seoul. The money will be used to help teenagers from impoverished families undergo surgeries and treatments.

Park Zhenrong said that his two daughters had a cold not long ago. Although it was not a serious illness, it gave him a deep understanding of the feelings of parents when their children are sick. He hopes that his little strength can help more people.Guo Mingdong/text copyright Mydaily prohibits reprintingReturn to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Beijing

See also  Super Junior's 11th regular album ranked No. 1 on the iTunes top album chart in 21 countries and regions- 中文网

You may also like

Barbara Walters has died. Farewell to the Lady...

South Korea’s rocket test leads to hundreds of...

The latest battle situation: All Russian drone attacks...

2022 year-end report|Global Times top ten news in...

Children taken hostage, thousands of Ukrainian families fight...

Idaho, a 28-year-old arrested for the 4 students...

Progress in Russia-Ukraine situation: Russian media said Putin...

The tourism industry is expected to speed up...

Half of Chinese tourists diagnosed Italy ordered mandatory...

Half of flights to Italy are positive, Italy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy