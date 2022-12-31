Original title: Park Jin Young donated 1 billion won to help young people from poor families receive surgery and treatment

Sohu Korea Entertainment News Korean singer Park Jin Young recently donated 1 billion won.

According to South Korean media reports, Park Zhenrong recently donated 500 million won to a public welfare organization, and then donated 500 million won to a hospital in Seoul. The money will be used to help teenagers from impoverished families undergo surgeries and treatments.

Park Zhenrong said that his two daughters had a cold not long ago. Although it was not a serious illness, it gave him a deep understanding of the feelings of parents when their children are sick. He hopes that his little strength can help more people.Guo Mingdong/text copyright Mydaily prohibits reprinting

