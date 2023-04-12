A driver blocked a pedestrian crossing in Novi Sad with his car, and told a disabled person in a wheelchair to go around.

Source: MONDO/Marko Čavić

A photo taken in Novi Sad was published on social networks, showing how a driver blocked a pedestrian crossing with a car at an intersection. A disabled person, who is in a wheelchair, could not cross the street.

The photo was published on the Instagram page 192_rs with the description that it is the driver got out of the car and to the disabled person, when asked: “How can I pass?”, answered: “What, go around”. It was also written on the social network that the driver was impudent.

The arrogant behavior caused an avalanche of comments on the social network. “Things like this are solved in Slovenia, for example, by publishing the person’s name and surname on all billboards, as well as what he did. Shame is important. Bring shame back to the people“, “Bravo two bambis for you”, Post a picture of the driver… the passenger… the license plate… let everyone see and know… no need to hide… everything just on the pillar of shame”, are just a few from the comments.

