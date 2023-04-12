Home World Parked at the pedestrian crossing in Novi Sad | Info
World

Parked at the pedestrian crossing in Novi Sad | Info

by admin
Parked at the pedestrian crossing in Novi Sad | Info

A driver blocked a pedestrian crossing in Novi Sad with his car, and told a disabled person in a wheelchair to go around.

Source: MONDO/Marko Čavić

A photo taken in Novi Sad was published on social networks, showing how a driver blocked a pedestrian crossing with a car at an intersection. A disabled person, who is in a wheelchair, could not cross the street.

The photo was published on the Instagram page 192_rs with the description that it is the driver got out of the car and to the disabled person, when asked: “How can I pass?”, answered: “What, go around”. It was also written on the social network that the driver was impudent.

The arrogant behavior caused an avalanche of comments on the social network. “Things like this are solved in Slovenia, for example, by publishing the person’s name and surname on all billboards, as well as what he did. Shame is important. Bring shame back to the people“, “Bravo two bambis for you”, Post a picture of the driver… the passenger… the license plate… let everyone see and know… no need to hide… everything just on the pillar of shame”, are just a few from the comments.

(WORLD)

See also  ◤Pneumonia Epidemic◢Employees are diagnosed with coronary disease, Grandma Wang, flour Kuey Baoguan Street branch temporarily closed | China News Johor China Press

You may also like

Collection unites Lacoste and Netflix – MONDO MODA

Bologna transfer market / If the Conference arrives,...

Roma-Udinese / The referee has decided for Sunday’s...

New sanctions of Great Britain | Info

TUA- MUNICIPALITY SULMONA / Objective to strengthen connections...

«We still need help»- Corriere TV

Ghau “Arin nira” album review (2023)

CAMBIOBIKE / Cambiobike PRO: the new rental service...

From the death of Putin and Zelensky to...

Gloosito, critic of Global (Delujo) in Mondo Sonoro...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy