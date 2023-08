Parking in Banja Luka | Info

On Friday, a little chaos was created in the parking lots in Banaluka. Some parking facilities are not in operation, others are. On some, the old prices have been restored, but not on all. Many drivers pay for parking at the price they found at the parking spot.

The mayor of Banjaluka, Draško Stanivuković, said yesterday that he will sign the ordinance according to which there will be free parking in the entire territory of the city for the next 7 days.



