Home World Parkway Drive, new headliner of Resurrection Fest
World

Parkway Drive, new headliner of Resurrection Fest

by admin
Parkway Drive, new headliner of Resurrection Fest

Resurrection Fest Estrella Galicia 2023 has announced to Parkway Drive as fourth big headliner for the most historic edition of the festival to date after publishing the names of Slipknot, Ghost and the exclusive concert on the peninsula of the most anticipated meeting of metal, Pantera.

Parkway Drive They offered one of the most important concerts of the Resurrection Fest in 2019 and in this 2023 they will return Nursery to offer a large scale show and a direct renewed. The Australian band is considered one of the greatest exponents of rock worldwide, with a sound that has been mutating from metalcore to a much more classic metal that is more suitable for different types of audiences. Songs like “Glitch”, “Vice Grip” or “Wild Eyes” are, to this day, generational hymns that will make tens of thousands of people in Galicia jump and enjoy this 2023.

Let’s remember that this new edition of the Resurrection Fest will be held between the June 28 and July 1 and so far the list of announced artists from metal, hardcore, metalcore, black metal, death metal, punk, post-metal and other related genres is impressive. In addition to those already mentioned, you will be able to see artists such as Papa Roach, Architects, Fever333, Lacuna Coil, Meshuggah, Carpathian Forest, Black Flag, Desakato, Hatebreed, Madball, The Baboon Show, Amenra, Mono, Brutus and many more.

Resurrection Fest Estrella Galicia will announce tomorrow more confirmed bands for its next edition, as well as the division of its line up by days. Tickets will go on sale next Thursday at 12 noon in the following link.

See also  United Kingdom, for the succession to Johnson the challenge is between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

You may also like

Italy better than Germany in 2023, but back...

Park Geun-hye was exposed to physical abnormalities: she...

The mystery of Ettore Majorana, fleeing from himself...

The search for the Abe shooting case will...

Japanese society too old, a Yale professor suggests...

Earthquake in Turkey, a 40-year-old woman pulled alive...

Indictment against eight people for drugs | Info

Competition for geologists in the Region, the Tar...

Orhan Pamuk is above authoritarian regimes

The search for the Abe shooting will end...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy