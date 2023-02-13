Resurrection Fest Estrella Galicia 2023 has announced to Parkway Drive as fourth big headliner for the most historic edition of the festival to date after publishing the names of Slipknot, Ghost and the exclusive concert on the peninsula of the most anticipated meeting of metal, Pantera.

Parkway Drive They offered one of the most important concerts of the Resurrection Fest in 2019 and in this 2023 they will return Nursery to offer a large scale show and a direct renewed. The Australian band is considered one of the greatest exponents of rock worldwide, with a sound that has been mutating from metalcore to a much more classic metal that is more suitable for different types of audiences. Songs like “Glitch”, “Vice Grip” or “Wild Eyes” are, to this day, generational hymns that will make tens of thousands of people in Galicia jump and enjoy this 2023.

Let’s remember that this new edition of the Resurrection Fest will be held between the June 28 and July 1 and so far the list of announced artists from metal, hardcore, metalcore, black metal, death metal, punk, post-metal and other related genres is impressive. In addition to those already mentioned, you will be able to see artists such as Papa Roach, Architects, Fever333, Lacuna Coil, Meshuggah, Carpathian Forest, Black Flag, Desakato, Hatebreed, Madball, The Baboon Show, Amenra, Mono, Brutus and many more.

Resurrection Fest Estrella Galicia will announce tomorrow more confirmed bands for its next edition, as well as the division of its line up by days. Tickets will go on sale next Thursday at 12 noon in the following link.