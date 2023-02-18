We anticipate the editorial by director Cesare Pinelli published in the February issue of Mondoperaio which is currently being distributed.

Many have written that the best result has been achieved in the worst way. Enrico Cisnetto then recalled that he had foreseen it since last October. However, it would be wrong to reduce Mattarella’s re-election to the Quirinale to a desperate choice of a political system incapable of producing other solutions. Nor was it a simple re-election of Giorgio Napolitano, apart from the different attitudes of the two Presidents.

In 2013 Napolitano was re-elected after repeated failed attempts to elect others, due to divisions within parties as well as between parties. Back then, the snipers showed the maximum of their destructive force, and the 101 MPs of the Democratic Party who scuttled Romano Prodi’s candidacy are still unknown.

In 2022 Mattarella was re-elected not due to the failures of other candidates, but due to the progressive increase of a hundred votes in his favor from one ballot to another (505 votes being required to be elected). It was on this fact that Enrico Letta first and then the other secretaries leveraged themselves to overcome the stalemate that had already split both sides, promising even greater upheavals in the subsequent votes. There was therefore a precise positive project of a parliamentary faction.

Never before had a Parliament been seen so free from group ties, and at the same time acting constructively rather than destructively. Hence the opposite reading that has been given, from the collapse of the democratic system to the rescue of Parliament. But neither one nor the other convinces us.

First of all, it must be said that both individual MPs and group leaders and party leaders were very afraid of this election, but for different reasons. The parliamentarians for fear that the dissolution of the chambers would follow, with various personal disadvantages. The leaders, due to the risk of finding groups divided in half at the time of the vote. It was certainly the fear of dissolution that suggested to the former the solution that would guarantee maximum stability, in addition to the intention of Di Maio’s current to count itself in the 5 Star Movement. On the other hand, the leaders of the parties, especially those who had put themselves in the front row (Salvini and Conte), had the sole objective of not bringing Draghi to the Quirinale, and for the rest they were looking for candidates for office without having prepared the ground for a agreement, as had always happened until Mattarella’s first election. This is why in certain moments Montecitorio has given the impression of a beehive gone mad, even if the attitude of those who watched the scene pretending to ignore how things went in this legislature remains hypocritical.

Parliament’s fightback against ugly, dirty and bad parties is reduced to an edifying tale. But can we therefore speak of a collapse of the democratic system? If we look at the result, the signal provided by Mattarella’s re-election was very strong, especially if read, as it should be done, in combination with Draghi’s de facto confirmation in the government. Because stability had and has a double face: it certainly reassures those who did not want to interrupt their parliamentary mandate, but it also strengthens, internally and abroad, the image of a country which expresses in those two top institutions the people respectively most suited to fill the post.

Supreme Italian ambiguity, some will say. And he would be right, but with the caveat that the ambiguity cannot last. Mend the rifts of parties, whose only demonstration of existence is given by the conflict as an end in itself, will be increasingly tiring, especially in a year preceding the elections. If the whole story of the presidential re-election had as its political outcome an exhausted hardening in two poles, we would roll towards the elections with a postponement of any clarification. It could happen differently if the presidential re-election resulted in the birth of a pro-European center with a governmental vocation, capable of dialogue with the reformist component of the left. At the moment this dilemma, which also involves electoral reform, is still standing. But it will have to melt before the summer.