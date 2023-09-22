Home » Parliamentarian Alberto Romero Transferred to Santa Ana Prison on Charges of Illicit Enrichment and Money Laundering
Parliamentarian Alberto Romero Transferred to Santa Ana Prison on Charges of Illicit Enrichment and Money Laundering

Alberto Romero, a deputy from the Arena party, has been transferred from the police barracks to the Santa Ana prison, according to the Directorate of Penal Centers in X’s account. The transfer was carried out by the Penitentiary Operations Group (GOPE) from the Border Security Division of the National Civil Police (PNC) to the western penitentiary. This move comes as the investigation into Romero’s alleged crimes continues.

Romero Rodríguez is facing charges of illicit enrichment, money laundering, and asset laundering. The total amount involved in the case exceeds $1.1 million, including the $445,776 that he has already been ordered to return in a civil process. The Attorney General’s Office of the Republic has accused Romero of 21 irregularities in payments and bank deposits, including five involving his wife and two involving his daughter, according to the Probity Section of the Supreme Court of Justice.

The transfer of the former deputy was confirmed by a tweet from PenalesSV, which stated that the GOPE had carried out the transfer from the police barracks to the Western Penitentiary. Romero will remain in the prison while the investigation stage continues.

The case against Romero has drawn public attention as corruption and illicit enrichment remain a significant issue in the country. This transfer to the prison signifies a step forward in ensuring accountability for those involved in such crimes. Further updates on the case will be provided as the investigation progresses.

