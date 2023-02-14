There have been frequent anomalies recently. A large number of crows appeared in swarms all over the world, Japanese fish rushed to the coast to commit suicide, and earthquakes occurred in many places. Even more worrying is that, in history, part of the sun’s surface has broken off at the North Pole.

On February 6, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit the border between Turkey and Syria. As of February 12, the death toll in Turkey and Syria has exceeded 29,000. The United Nations predicts that the death toll will exceed 50,000. The earthquake turned the lives of millions of people upside down.

Various anomalies preceded the Turkish earthquake. Someone also photographed a large number of blackbirds flying in the sky in formation on the highway, as if they wanted to tell people something. Blue light (also known as earth light) also appeared before the earthquake.

As a lesson from the past, various visions that have recently appeared around the world have also aroused people’s panic.

On the 7th, Japanese netizens photographed a large number of blackbirds flying all over the sky; a large number of sardines died on the beach in Niigata Prefecture, and fish corpses could be seen within 200 meters of the coastline. Weird omen.

At around 11 a.m. on February 8, the Sakurajima Showa crater in Kagoshima Prefecture erupted twice in succession, and the volcanic ash was ejected to a height of 1,000 meters from the crater. At around 18:00 on the evening of February 9, the Showa volcano in Sakurajima, Japan erupted for the second time, and the volcanic ash spewed to a height of 2,000 meters.

On January 24, flocks of crows appeared over Kiev, Ukraine.

Some people in Kiev said on social networks that they had never seen such a huge flock of crows, and reminded that “usually this portends disaster.”

In Chinese history, the appearance of crows was also considered a bad omen, representing death and bad luck.

Unfortunately, a large number of crows have appeared in Tianjin, Chengdu, Shenyang, Anhui, Jinzhou, Nanjing, Jinan and other places in China.

On February 12, earthquakes occurred in four places in China. At 16:42, a 2.8-magnitude earthquake occurred in Fangshan District, Beijing, with a focal depth of 14 kilometers. The epicenter and parts of Beijing and Hebei were also felt. At 11:37, a magnitude 3.2 earthquake occurred in Luntai County, Bayingoleng Prefecture, Xinjiang. At 8:27, a 3.3-magnitude earthquake occurred in Guazhou County, Jiuquan City, Gansu Province; at 0:32, a 2.9-magnitude earthquake occurred in Jianchuan County, Dali Prefecture, Yunnan Province.

On February 11, a 4.3-magnitude earthquake occurred in Yuancheng District, Heyuan City, Guangzhou, and a 2.8-magnitude aftershock occurred 2 hours later; a 3.0-magnitude earthquake occurred in Kuche City, Aksu Prefecture, Xinjiang; a 3.1-magnitude earthquake occurred in Akto County, Suzhou, Kizil, Xinjiang; Jiuquan City, Gansu Province A magnitude 2.9 earthquake hit Guazhou County.

“Southern Metropolis Daily” reported on February 12 that recently, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory recently photographed that a large piece of material at the north pole of the sun broke off from the pole and is surrounding the sun like a tornado North Pole spins. This is the first time ever, and scientists are puzzled.

I don’t know what this change in the sun indicates.

Editor in charge: He Jingtian

