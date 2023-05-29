Participants of the Maya and Angela Cooperative | Entertainment

Participants of the Cooperative commented on the fight after which Anđela Đuričić and Zvezdan Slavnić were expelled

Izvor: Pink TV/Screenshot

Zvezdan and Anđela packed up and left the cooperative and went to Slavnić’s father, former basketball player Moka Slavnić, and now a recording of the conversation of the other participants has surfaced on social networks, in which it is heard that “it was not only Maja who got beaten.”

“He stood on our side and defended us and the man took everything upon himself, that something like this happened after that. This kind of fight and this kind of shit never happened even before he entered. You know how it looked, Anđela , this is how blood drips from her nose, from her mouth,” said Ana. “I think that a good part was not even recorded,” said Nenad.

Listen to:

Watch the fight between Maja and Angela:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!