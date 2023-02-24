by livesicilia.it – ​​25 minutes ago

4′ OF READING PALERMO – The center-right finds an agreement on the investees, but the majority that supports Roberto Lagalla in the municipality of Palermo remains in turmoil. These are hectic days at Palazzo delle Aquile, where the mayor is rehearsing…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Participate, puzzle completed but there are those who hope for a reshuffle appeared 25 minutes ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».