Partisan fan paid 20,000 marks for tax debt Sports

One Partizan fan paid 1.4 million dinars to help the black and whites.

Source: MN PRESS

Partizan launched an action to collect money to pay off the tax debt. Black and white owe the state more than 7 million euros, so the club’s first man Ostoja Mijailović together with his associates launched the campaign “We have one Partizan”. Almost 8,000 payments have already arrived.

Through the official website, it is possible to view all donations so far and it is located there payment of 1.4 million dinars (more than 20,000 KM). Igor, one of the black and white fans, paid the largest amount so far. Behind him is Zoran, who paid 678,210 dinars, as well as an anonymous donor of 500,000. The members of the Management Board fulfilled their promise and paid 100,000 euros each.

Among them is club president Mijailović.

“On Wednesday, we collected 500,000 euros for taxes. The action was initiated by the fans, I was in a dilemma whether to accept that invitation, but we carried out a lot of actions and we decided to accept in the end. Each of us who sits on the Board of Directors will pay 100,000 euros and so we will collect almost a million euros.. I have to thank the state for its patience, we have to repay the state if we ask for something, but we had obligations that we had to pay to the players, coaches, clubs… We got rid of that debt and we want to return the entire tax debt and then we can have a normal budget,” Mijailović told RTS.

