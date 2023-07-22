Partizan about Nikoli Mirotic | Sports

The ABA League champion explained the details surrounding Nikola Mirotic.

Nikola Mirotic broke the i announced that he would not continue his career in Serbia – neither in the jersey of Crvena zvezda, nor in the jersey of Partizan, which for days was the closest to his signature. After the information that the entire basketball Europe was waiting for the Belgrade Black and White also announced!

Partizan claims in the text that appeared on the club’s official website that Nikola Mirotić made a promise to Željko Obradovićas well as that it is now necessary for the former Spanish national team member to come forward again and explain where the threats came from.

“KK Partizan Mozzart Bet, despite all the efforts and negotiations that lasted several weeks, will not hire one of the best European players at the moment, Nikola Mirotic.

The club’s interest in the player dates back to June, when it was reported that Mirotic would terminate his contract with Barcelona. Without jeopardizing the player’s financial security upon termination of the current contract at that moment, the president of KK Partizan, sports director and coach of the black and white team, Ostoja Mijailović, Zoran Savić and Željko Obradović held preliminary talks with Nikola Mirotic, who hosted them in his home in Tivat.

When Barcelona and Nikola Mirotic completed all administrative tasks, official negotiations began during which the club accepted the player’s terms. We hereby note that the conditions have changed several times, but that the club has always found a way to fulfill them The signed three-year contract was sent to Nikola Mirotic for signature a few days ago.

At the same time, numerous information appeared in the public about the fact that certain people are threatening Nikola Mirotic and that there are fears for his safety if he becomes a Partizan basketball player. President Mijailović, sports director Savić and coach Obradović assured the player several times that there was no reason to worry and that he was more than welcome in Serbia.

Also, the Club immediately contacted the highest state authorities so that even the slightest doubt would be removed. On this occasion, KK Partizan would like to thank the President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, who personally invited the player and confirmed that the safety of him and his family is guaranteed in Serbia and that they are welcome. For all of the above, there is written evidence in the form of e-mails or messages.

However, for a reason unknown to the Club, Nikola Mirotic did not decide to sign the already agreed terms and after a certain waiting period, KK Partizan was forced to give up the engagement of the recent Barcelona basketball player.

On this occasion, KK Partizan would like to mention how it is fifteen days ago, Nikola Mirotic gave his word to coach Obradović and then to president Mijailović, director Savić and captain Panter that he would become a Partizan player.Also, the club would like to mention that after that, it inquired several times about which other players the black and whites would bring.

The club publicly calls on Nikola Mirotić, out of his obligation to the truth, and he is a man who fights for the truth, to say who the people who threatened him are.

The club’s wish and plan was to build the team around the players who are currently under contract and Mirotic himself, but now that plan will have to be corrected. KK Partizan firmly believes that the reasons for not signing the contract by Nikola Mirotic have nothing to do with any threats, but with some other things that the public will be able to see for themselves in the days ahead. Steamroller turns to other solutions on the market and enters the 2023/24 season with unchanged ambitions.”



