Partizan and Crvena zvezda are moving from the Arena in Belgrade because of the concerts | Sports

The already scheduled appearances of regional stars affect the obligations of Partizan and Zvezda in the Euroleague.

Source: MN PRESS

Just a few days after the Euroleague announced the complete schedule of the league part of the competition for the next season, the first problems for Serbian clubs appeared! From this season, both Partizan and Crvena Zvezda will use the Belgrade Arena as their home, and at the same place they will have to “match” obligations with some of the most famous musicians in the region!

Thus, the match between Partizan and Alba scheduled for November 17 could be influenced by Dino Merlin, who is scheduled to hold a concert on the same day and in the same place. This is not the only such case, because Crvena Zvezda will have similar problems, which should welcome Alba on December 15, at a time when in the Arena “announced” by her big fan Miroslav Ilić. Two big regional stars could influence the obligations of Serbian clubs in matches against the best European teams, and therefore also minor changes in the calendar or moving from the Arena.



See description

PARTIZAN AND ZVEZDA ARE MOVING FROM THE ARENA: No basketball because of the concerts?!

Hide description

Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 20 1 / 20 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 20 2 / 20 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 20 3 / 20 AD Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 20 4 / 20 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 20 5 / 20 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 20 6 / 20 AD Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 20 7 / 20 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 20 8 / 20 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 20 9 / 20 AD Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 20 10 / 20 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 20 11 / 20 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 20 12 / 20 AD Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 20 13 / 20 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 20 14 / 20 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 20 15 / 20 AD Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 20 16 / 20 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 20 17 / 20 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 20 18 / 20 AD Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 20 19 / 20 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 20 20 / 20

It should also be mentioned that the match between Crvena Zvezda and Bayern will be played on November 2, just 24 hours before Ace Lukas’ big concert who traditionally performs on his birthday. Also, the first derby of the season between Partizan and Zvezda should be played on October 26, and it is interesting that the Arena is “booked” two days before and two days after that match! First, on October 24, Hauser, one of the two Croatian artists who made up “2Cellos”, will perform in front of the Belgrade audience, and then the international singing group “Il Divo” will once again show their talent to the audience in Serbia.

Although it seems that two days between the concert and the match is enough, we will mention a few more clashes that could cause problems in the schedule. As for that list, Crvena zvezda fared worse than its biggest rivalsince two days before Ana Nikolić’s concert Asvel is waiting, two days before Džiboni’s concert he plays with Monaco and three days before Edin Dervišhalidović’s concert he plays against Fenerbahce.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

