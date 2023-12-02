Partizan beat FMP 105:61 | Sport

Partizan played a fantastic match and their victory was never in doubt, and it could have been more convincing if they had not “relaxed” in the last part.

Source: MN PRESS

Partizan defeated FMP in Železnik and that more than convincingly 105:61 (21:10, 30:9, 26:14, 26:28).

The ABA league champions showed their full strength tonight. FMP knew how to make Partizan suffer in previous years, but tonight he just got dressed. Partizan achieved a convincing away victory, in a game in which everything was over after the first 15 minutes.

From the beginning to the end, black and white controlled all the events on the floor, and it seems that the players of the home team were only thinking about how to end the agony from halftime. It didn’t help them either that Željko Obradović left Douzer and Kaminski in the stands, that is, “removed” Ledej after only two minutes, and told Naneli at halftime that there was no need to enter the game anymore. They weren’t needed next to so many high-spirited players…

The visitors had an advantage of 30 points in the middle of the second quarter, while during the rest of the game that difference only increased.

Partizan’s first half is probably the best half of any team this season. The black and whites gained an advantage of 13 points already in the first quarter – 23:10, while they accelerated even more in the second quarter, winning that period with a score of 30:9 and increasing the difference to 34 points by halftime – 53:19.

Bruno Kaboklo shows Sunday after Sunday that he is a really great reinforcement for Partizan. The Brazilian center had eight points and eight rebounds in the first quarter alone, while later completing a double-double performance with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

When you see the final result, you know right away that there wasn’t just one element that decided the winner. Partizan was simply much better than FMP today in every aspect.

Tristan Vukčević, Balša Koprivica and Kevin Panter were the most effective in the end with 16 points each, while along with the aforementioned Kaboklo, Koprivica also had a double-double performance (10 rebounds).

Partizan is now 7-3, while the Panthers have three wins and seven losses.

FMP: Watson 10p, 3sk, Zivanović 12p, Subotic 6sk, Pavićević 9p, 4sk, Stepanović 9p, Walker 3p, Simović 5p, 4sk, Matović, Gagić, Asćerić, Luk 3p, 5as, Beson 10p, 4sk.

PARTISAN: Vukčević 16p, 7sk, 3as, Ledej, Drezgić 6p, Avramović 11p, 3sas, Koprivica 16p, 10sk, Panther 16p, Smailagić 3p, 3sk, 4as, Jaramaz 6p, 5sk, Naneli 11p, 7as, Ponjitka 9p, 2sk, Kaboklo 11p, 10 sk.

(WORLD)

