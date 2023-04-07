Željko Obradović spoke to the media after Partizan’s victory in Monaco.

Izvor: screenshot/facebook

Partizan made it to the top eight in the Euroleague. In Monaco, he achieved victory (88:84) and thus definitively “confirmed” passage to the next stage. Aleksa Avramović, Zack Leday and Kevin Panter were the key to the triumph. After the match, Željko Obradović spoke to journalists at a press conference.

He did not hide his satisfaction at the success. “I’m happy that we won and made it to the top eight. Congratulations to my players for everything they have done. It was a tough game against a team that secured home field advantage, I congratulate them on a great season. I want to thank the fans of Partizan, they are our strength, they help the team. Not only in Belgrade, we have great support wherever we go. It is important that they help us to be at the level that is necessary,” Obradović said.

In the last round, the black and whites welcome Panathinaikos, and then the final ranking and opponent in the quarterfinals will be known. “I just received information that we can improve the position and that we cannot be eighth. Fifth, sixth, seventh, we’ll see. We have a match in front of our fans, we will try to continue playing at that level. And once again I would like to thank these wonderful people for their support,” concluded Obradović.