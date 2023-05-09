Partizan beat Novi Pazar 2:0 | Sport

22:05 SCHEDULE! What awaits us at the end? 35th round Čukarički – Novi Pazar TSC – Vozdovac Radnički – Partizan 36th round Vozdovac – Čukarički Novi Pazar – TSC Vojvodina – Partizan 37th round Čukarički – Radnički Partizan – Voždovac TSC – Vojvodina

21:45 82nd minute – Goal, Ricardo! Partizan “verifies” the victory in Humska, through its best scorer. A great deep pass to Fuseni Diabate was used by the winger for an assist, and Ricardo Gomes scored from a few meters into the empty net.

21:38 75th minute – Finish! There are still a little more than 15 minutes left until the end of the match between Partizan and Novi Pazar. The black and whites did not sufficiently materialize a better game, so the guests could threaten in the finish of the match.

21:27 64th minute – Quiet… The weakened Novi Pazar does not seem like a team that can threaten the black and whites in this match, while Partizan is also satisfied with the current result.

46th minute – Let’s continue! Partizan will try to secure a victory in the continuation of the match and preserve the advantage it gained at the very beginning. Those points are necessary for them to get a better place in the table and a better position in the European qualifications.

20:52 Half time! Not an excessively meaningful half-time in Humska, especially the visitors did not show us much good football. Partizan easily and quickly reached the advantage, then missed several excellent opportunities, and finally slowed down the pace of the match.

20:27 Partizan’s goal! See how Šehović hit the guests’ net, already at the beginning of the match:

The first goal in the match in Humska. Source: YouTube/Arena sport TV

20:24 19th minute – Vujacic! The players of Novi Pazar did an excellent job of throwing the ball in after the break almost in the middle of the field, and Igor Vujacic had to intervene at the last moment. Partizan’s stopper managed to kick the ball in front of Slobodan Rubežić and thus prevent a goal for the guests.

20:14 9th minute – Pantić! After a short break because Danilo Pantić hit Kristijan Belić in the face with the ball, the match continued in Humska. The game is played in the same rhythm, Partizan threatens with all weapons, and Pantić ignited the ball from more than twenty meters. It was close…

20:08 3rd minute – Goal, Sehovic! A little more than 120 seconds were needed for Partizan players to materialize the initiative they established from the first moment. The corner from the left was taken by Danilo Pantić, and Zlatan Šehović was the highest in the jump and sent the ball behind the young Slavković.

20:05 1st minute – The match has started! Guests from Novi Pazar are playing in unusual dark red equipment, while Partizan is in standard black and white kit.

Partizan’s situation! The black and whites have four matches until the end of the season in the Superliga, and if they want to get to the second position in the table, they will have to win a maximum of 12 points! TSC and Čukarički currently have seven points and one game more than the team from Humska, which means that Igor Duljaj’s team is cornered and every point is precious.

TABLE! Here is the situation in the Superliga playoffs before the last match of the 34th round:

Second sword! This is how Nemanja Jović scored a goal against Novi Pazar in Belgrade:

Nemanja Jović goal against Novi Pazar Source: YouTube/Arena sport

The first sword! This is how Miloš Mijić scored against Partizan in Novi Pazar:

Details of the 4th round match, when Partizan was defeated in Novi Pazar. Source: YouTube/Arena sport TV

Reservists! Partizan: Lukač, Kolorado, Fejsa, Jevremović, Mircetić, Pavlović, Petković, Stjepanović, Traore, Trifunović, Živković Novi Pazar: Kahrimanović, Adeshina, Bronja, Brunčević, Fijuljanin, Jović, Koničanin, Radovac, Stanojlović

18:40 Character! Partizan: Popović – Filipović, Vujacić, Ilić, Šehović – Belić, Natho – Dijabate, Pantić, Menig – Rikardo. Novi Pazar: Slavković – Kudrić, Rubežić, Joksimović – Bogdanovski, Kiković, Momčilović, Nikčević – Đuričković, Gavrić, Ergelaš

18:30 Good evening! Partizan football players will play one of the most important matches of the season in Humska from 20:00. Victory is imperative against Novi Pazar, and even the three points won do not mean that the black and whites will be close to second place in the table and qualification for the Champions League. Stay with MONDO and follow the text broadcast of the match.

Partizan – Novi Pazar 1:0

34th round of the Superliga

Black and white are 4th in the table

