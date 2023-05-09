Partizan beat Novi Pazar 2:0 | Sport

22:05
SCHEDULE!
What awaits us at the end?
35th round
Čukarički – Novi Pazar
TSC – Vozdovac
Radnički – Partizan
36th round
Vozdovac – Čukarički
Novi Pazar – TSC
Vojvodina – Partizan
37th round
Čukarički – Radnički
Partizan – Voždovac
TSC – Vojvodina
21:55
KRAJ MECA – 2:0!
Partizan players defeated Novi Pazar in the 34th round of the Super League, with goals from Zlatan Šehović and Rikard Gomes. This triumph means that the black and whites occupy the fourth position in the table with three rounds remaining in the championship, with four points less than TSC, which is in second place, and Čukaricki, which is in third position. See match details:
See match details:
Partizan wins again and dreams of the Champions League! Black and white have found their form, and they have a TOO DIFFICULT task waiting for them in the next three rounds
21:45
82nd minute – Goal, Ricardo!
Partizan “verifies” the victory in Humska, through its best scorer. A great deep pass to Fuseni Diabate was used by the winger for an assist, and Ricardo Gomes scored from a few meters into the empty net.
21:38
75th minute – Finish!
There are still a little more than 15 minutes left until the end of the match between Partizan and Novi Pazar. The black and whites did not sufficiently materialize a better game, so the guests could threaten in the finish of the match.
21:27
64th minute – Quiet…
The weakened Novi Pazar does not seem like a team that can threaten the black and whites in this match, while Partizan is also satisfied with the current result.
21:09
46th minute – Let’s continue!
Partizan will try to secure a victory in the continuation of the match and preserve the advantage it gained at the very beginning. Those points are necessary for them to get a better place in the table and a better position in the European qualifications.
20:52
Half time!
Not an excessively meaningful half-time in Humska, especially the visitors did not show us much good football. Partizan easily and quickly reached the advantage, then missed several excellent opportunities, and finally slowed down the pace of the match.
20:27
Partizan’s goal!
See how Šehović hit the guests’ net, already at the beginning of the match:
20:24
19th minute – Vujacic!
The players of Novi Pazar did an excellent job of throwing the ball in after the break almost in the middle of the field, and Igor Vujacic had to intervene at the last moment. Partizan’s stopper managed to kick the ball in front of Slobodan Rubežić and thus prevent a goal for the guests.
20:14
9th minute – Pantić!
After a short break because Danilo Pantić hit Kristijan Belić in the face with the ball, the match continued in Humska. The game is played in the same rhythm, Partizan threatens with all weapons, and Pantić ignited the ball from more than twenty meters. It was close…
20:08
3rd minute – Goal, Sehovic!
A little more than 120 seconds were needed for Partizan players to materialize the initiative they established from the first moment. The corner from the left was taken by Danilo Pantić, and Zlatan Šehović was the highest in the jump and sent the ball behind the young Slavković.
20:05
1st minute – The match has started!
Guests from Novi Pazar are playing in unusual dark red equipment, while Partizan is in standard black and white kit.
19:55
TSC and Čuka win!
The team from Bačka Topola Radnički won in Kragujevacwhile Čukarički was better than Vojvodina at home.
See description
Partizan wins again and dreams of the Champions League! Black and white have found their form, and they have a TOO DIFFICULT task waiting for them in the next three rounds
19:45
Partizan’s situation!
The black and whites have four matches until the end of the season in the Superliga, and if they want to get to the second position in the table, they will have to win a maximum of 12 points! TSC and Čukarički currently have seven points and one game more than the team from Humska, which means that Igor Duljaj’s team is cornered and every point is precious.
19:30
TABLE!
Here is the situation in the Superliga playoffs before the last match of the 34th round:
19:20
Second sword!
This is how Nemanja Jović scored a goal against Novi Pazar in Belgrade:
19:10
The first sword!
This is how Miloš Mijić scored against Partizan in Novi Pazar:
18:55
Reservists!
Partizan: Lukač, Kolorado, Fejsa, Jevremović, Mircetić, Pavlović, Petković, Stjepanović, Traore, Trifunović, Živković
Novi Pazar: Kahrimanović, Adeshina, Bronja, Brunčević, Fijuljanin, Jović, Koničanin, Radovac, Stanojlović
18:45
Previous match!
The players of Partizan and Novi Pazar met twice in the Superliga this season, and in both matches the home team won by a minimal score. Pazarac’s offensive midfielder Miloš Mijić scored from the penalty spot in the first part of the season and left points in Raška, while Nemanja Jović was the only scorer in the match in Humska. Remember that match:
Remember that match:
Partizan wins again and dreams of the Champions League! Black and white have found their form, and they have a TOO DIFFICULT task waiting for them in the next three rounds
18:40
Character!
Partizan: Popović – Filipović, Vujacić, Ilić, Šehović – Belić, Natho – Dijabate, Pantić, Menig – Rikardo.
Novi Pazar: Slavković – Kudrić, Rubežić, Joksimović – Bogdanovski, Kiković, Momčilović, Nikčević – Đuričković, Gavrić, Ergelaš
18:30
Good evening!
Partizan football players will play one of the most important matches of the season in Humska from 20:00. Victory is imperative against Novi Pazar, and even the three points won do not mean that the black and whites will be close to second place in the table and qualification for the Champions League. Stay with MONDO and follow the text broadcast of the match.
- Partizan – Novi Pazar 1:0
- 34th round of the Superliga
- Black and white are 4th in the table