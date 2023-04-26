Partizan beat Real Madrid Kevin Panter statement | Sports

Kevin Panter lowered the euphoria after Partizan’s victory in Madrid.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

Kevin Panter destroyed Real in Madrid! He hit a three-pointer for the Serbian team’s triumph and silenced the hall (89:87). At 0.4 seconds before the end of the game, he scored a basket that gave the Serbian team a break and the lead in the quarter-final series of the Euroleague. After the match, he didn’t want to talk too much about it, he lowered his euphoria.

He made a statement immediately after the game and the presenter suggested that he smile, he scored the winning basket. “No, no, it’s not time, it’s only the first game in the series“, said Panter in front of the cameras.

Then he talked about that move and the last attack of black and white in those moments. “It was difficult, we achieved a very important victory. We wanted to take over, I knew I needed to get to my position.”

He gave 15 points in the first half, so he didn’t focus too much in the third period and then in the fourth he took responsibility and took the ball into his hands. “The teammates did a great job. We were looking for open players, and we did a good job defensively,” concluded Panter, who finished the match with 26 points.