The coach of Partizan explained to the players how to completely “extinguish” another giant. And he succeeded again!

Source: MN Press

Partizan basketball players they defeated Real Madrid in the packed Stark Arena and thus took a huge step towards the quarter-finals of the Euroleague. Now there are only theoretical chances on the basis of which the black and white can fall out of the place leading to the playoffs, for which he is also their former player Vanja Marinkovićbut after another spectacular performance by the Serbian team, the talk is no longer about Top 8, but about the fact that Željko Obradović’s team can certainly do something more than that!

Željko Obradović’s team demolished Real Madrid, which they also did last week to Olympiakos, who are still the leaders of the Euroleague. It’s incredible how the Euroleague “heavyweights” and teams from the top of the table look completely exhausted in front of the powerful black and whites as they try to figure out what “Žoc” has in store for them. And they fail to discover.

This was also the case this Friday, because Partizan practically won at the end of the second quarter, when they did not allow Real to score a field goal for almost five minutes. And even when he “allowed” it, the Madrid players were thrown off balance so much that even the simplest shots were too complicated for Hezonja, Musa, Deko, Tavares… Everything was clear at halftime, and in the second part of the match it was only confirmed – this Partizan team should not be set limits, because it seems that the Top 8 is definitely not that.

“We beat a team that will have an advantage in the playoffs, which has great quality. They showed tonight how good they are in some moments. I congratulate my players on a great victory and I thank these wonderful people for the fantastic atmosphere they once again created.” , said Obradovic at the beginning.

The first question of the journalist was aimed at the well-distributed points of the Partizan players, since as many as six finished the match with double-digit points. “There is nothing better for a coach than to see how well the points are distributed. We played as a team in the vast majority of cases. We had a problem defending the game in transition and their free throws. All players deserve praise. I say that every player is important and Andušić is played well the minutes he got tonight. We had to look more motivated than Real in order to win the game. We have two more games in the Euroleague and they are extremely important for us,” said the Partizan coach.

Black and white had an interesting idea how to defend Valter Tavares, one of the most dominant players in the league. Gorostas from Real’s ranks had two guards – Matijas Lesor and Alen Smailagić, and each of them managed to create problems for him in the attack. Everything that “Žoc” planned and worked. “We had a problem with Tavares, he is a dominant player, but he is also very smart. The most difficult to guard in his position, for sure. He has good passes, everyone around him shoots for three points, even Poirier. We prepared the game so that we do not help much on him. It’s not easy, especially for Smailagić, but basketball boils down to the fact that somewhere you have a problem and somewhere you have an advantage. That’s how both Smailagić and Lesor played a good game in attack.”

Obradović spoke briefly about the match of legends that was played in the Arena a little earlier, and then explained where Partizan’s advantages were compared to Real. “Extraordinary idea, thanks to everyone who remembered. I saw some players from Real that I know because I spent three years there. We had extraordinary hospitality in Madrid, I hope their impression after the game is the same. As for the audience, this is incredible. When I enter the hall and see how they cheer us on… Partizan is what it is thanks to the fans. The bond between the team and them is incredible, it’s impossible that we would be like this without them. There is a big difference between 48 and 72 hours, Real played on Wednesday and we played on Tuesday. They played the third quarter in a fantastic rhythm. I think we lost against Barcelona because of the transition. Even now there were problems, but the energy and motivation were there. Fortunately, there are players here who show that motivational abilities that are above average,” concluded the experienced expert.

Obradović was asked how important his staff was in the cycle of four matches in seven days, that is, the fitness coach who had to prepare the team for maximum efforts in a very short period of time and even three extremely important victories – against Olympiakos, Cedevita Olimpija and Real of Madrid.

“I was here last time, whether it was Olympiakos or Barcelona, ​​I talked about how important my coaching staff is. if the coach doesn’t have a good coaching staff, he will never do anything. This is the best I’ve had in my life. One of the key people in my coaching staff is Bata Zimonjić. I worked with him both in the national team and in Fenerbahçe, first I worked with his father before he was old enough,” Obradović said, and then he looked back at the trumpeters playing in front of the hall, which the journalists pointed out to him: “That’s nice, let people be happy. There is nothing more beautiful than when people are happy. Eight years have passed since Partizan played in the Euroleague“, concluded Obradović at the end.