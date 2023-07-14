Partizan brings in a striker confirmed by Ivica Kralj | Sport

Ivica Kralj confirmed that Partizan is bringing in a striker soon.

Partizan is slowly finishing preparations before the start of the season, and sports director Ivica Kralj revealed that new reinforcements will arrive in Humsk very soon. The attacker is a foreigner, but he did not want to say who exactly it was. The only thing that is known is that everything will be resolved in the next few days.

Before the match with Sturm in Graz, he talked about all that. “Expect a new Partizan, higher quality and better. We had about 15 days of work in Slovenia, it was a pleasure to see how these young players treat the Partizan jersey and coat of arms. They also had support from older players, we just need to transfer that to the field, I’m convinced that it will be like that,” Kralj began in an interview with “Arena Sport”.

He is convinced that everything will be better in the next season. “There was also a change in the playing staff, as a sports director I am not happy about the departure of three key players, six newcomers have arrived. Severina arrives on Monday, the change in the blood of the team, counting those who have arrived, plus the youngsters who are from the youth staff. New energy, new blood, I saw a change for the better.”

Ivica agreed with the statement that the Serbian team needs a striker, a stopper, a “ten”. “We are thinking about all those positions you mentioned. It takes patience and time. Several players have been on our radar for a long time. It is likely that there will be one or two transfers in the next few days. These are the positions we need. The emphasis is on the youth of Partizan, I ask everyone for patience and support for the youth. Only with a positive and calm atmosphere can we achieve a good result.”

The attacker’s name remains a mystery, for now. “It’s a foreigner at the moment, we’re practically a day or two away from signing another striker, I can say. It’s frivolous to talk about names now.”

Finally, he commented on the FSS decision that players from the European Union will no longer be counted as foreigners. “It certainly makes it easier, I welcome that move, it should have been done earlier, a month or two ago, due to the planning of the transitional period. I believe it will bring good things. Our focus is on young players from the Partizan school,” Kralj concluded.

