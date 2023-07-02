Partizan closest to Nikola Mirotic because of Jadran Vujacic | Sports

An experienced basketball player can choose a destination for the next season, and there will probably be “pressure” in the family where to go.

Across Europe the hunt is on Nikola Mirotic, numerous clubs participating in the Euroleague would like to secure the signature of the former Spain international. Crvena Zvezda submitted an official offer, which was also “negotiated” by the monk from Ostrog. Olympiakos prepared the entire 6,000,000 eurosand Partizan is also hoping to sign the contract, which has a strong asset up its sleeve – the man who created Mirotić in basketball!

The Spanish basketball player of Montenegrin origin never hid that Jadran Vujacic, who once wore the black and white jersey for two terms, is the most responsible for his basketball development. Jadran was a member of Partizan between 1977 and 1980, and then in the 1988/89 season, when he was a teammate of Željko Obradović. Later, he went into coaching, which Nikola himself emphasized. “Thanks to my personal trainer Jadran Vujačić, he pushed me to reach this level, he believed in me much more than I believed in myself“, Mirotic once said.

Vujacic coached Mirotic at his club in Podgorica, and Nikola made a serious career after playing for Joker. He followed Real Madrid, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks and Barcelona, with whom he is terminating his contract these days in order to find a new job for the next season. Meanwhile, Nikola Mirotic could not forget the basketball beginnings of Jadran Vujačić. And how they would, when in the meantime they became a family.



One of the best players in Europe right now he married the daughter of Jadran Vujačić, a former Partizan player, so that too could be a decisive asset for the black and whites in the negotiations that are of interest to the entire continent these days. If he listens to his father-in-law, Mirotić will be with Željko Obradović, in a team that can also attack the European title next season!

