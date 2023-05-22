Partizan congratulated Real Madrid on winning the title | Sports

Black and white sent a message to Real Madrid as soon as they won the Euroleague.

Source: MN PRESS

Partizan congratulated Real Madrid on winning the title of European champion with these words: “Congratulations on winning the Euroleague. You showed incredible character and set an example to all of us how far a team can go if they believe to the end”, is the message of the black and white.

Real Madrid miraculously won the Euroleague, with a basket by Sergio Ljulja three seconds before the end, and it will certainly be remembered for years and decades what all the “kings” survived in this playoff. In the series against Partizan, they lost 0-2 in victories and came to Belgrade when everyone expected Željko Obradović’s team to “clean up” them. However, from match to match, she started to grow, she used black and white penalties imposed after a fight that was “nailed” by Ljulj, and then she overcame some incredible situations, double-digit minuses…

In the end, Ćus Mate’s team turned around in the series against Partizan and reached the Final Four, where they shocked Barcelona again in the semi-finals and were eliminated from the F4 tournament for the second year in a row. And then on Sunday, she performed another miracle, because in the end, first with a three-pointer by Serhij “Ćać” Rodriguez, she knocked Olympiakos’ “seen” victory out of her hands, and then she won the title with a sensational “tangerine” by Serhij Ljulje.