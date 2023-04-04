FMP coach Nenad Stefanović answered media questions after the defeat against Partizan in the ABA league.

Source: MN Press

FMP lost to Partizan in Železnik (97:91). The home team put up strong resistance against the black and whites and showed once again that it is a “tough nut”. He fought until the very end, and Željko Obradović congratulated them for that. After the match, Nenad Stefanović gave his opinion on the match.

Two things bothered him the most. “I congratulate Paritzan on the victory, they played more consistently than us, we had too many drops for this kind of game and too bad a three-point shot (4/19), to be closer. Those are two factors that I see at the first glance, without watching the video. I also congratulate my boys for their fight, concentration and filling a good part of the details and the way we play at home is quite good, it can be better. We have to show the guests the same level of toughness as on the home field. All in all, two possessions difference, we had two possessions, missed threes. We had 15 jumps in the attack, we controlled their jump, we didn’t give them a chance to rest against us, they had to play with the full squad, that was our wish before the match,” said Stefanović.

There followed a question about the detail from the end of the third quarter when, with Partizan’s minimal lead (61:60), FMP missed several opportunities to take advantage. “This was followed by a counter and points, when you play with a Euroleague team, every mistake is punished, that’s just the way it is. You know how many changes we have made in the team, I would like to see the other team as well when they leave the starting playmaker and the guard who does not play, who collectively have 35 points and 15 assists, that means 70 points in total. We fight great, maybe it seems different to people. There were mistakes, we didn’t punish some of their mistakes, on a good attack, missed shots, everything is okay, but it also affected 17 more turnovers.”

He also commented on the games of two newcomers, Charlie Moore and Charles Manning, as well as the best actor in the home team, Aleksa Stepanović (21, 6 caps). “Stepanović was fantastic, I would like him to play against every team like he did against Partizan, with this approach, desire and courage, I’ll tell him the same. When we talk about the analysis of Meninguhe came from KLS, two ranks below this, he’s wrong, but he played wing in college, he’s a point guard here. Mur? Fraser and Jones have set the bar high, it is well handled, but it can and must go all the way. They have two rounds until the end, we will try to win two matches.”

Nikola Saranović was in charge of guarding Dante Exum (16, 8 years old), and when he said that “he was good at it against a man they can’t stop in the Euroleague”, the head of the “Panthers” team agreed. “The difference compared to last year, the statistics can see, is that he plays smarter, he gained experience, his desire was never disputed. We changed players in Exum, to see who could do as much, we knew that some could not. We prepared the most for him in training. I’m satisfied, it’s part of his job, that’s why he gets minutes. He did a great job.”

Finally, he got a question about the trial. “It’s okay, and I talk to the players, we always say, we all make mistakes on the field, I don’t have the nerve to deal with that. When we play well and properly, it doesn’t matter. It’s not easy, there was a lot of contact, okay. If we losing 10 balls would be easier,” concluded Stefanović.