Partizan defeated Novi Beograd | Sport

We will have to wait for the third games of the series to find out the finalists.

Source: MN Press

The “Masters” will decide on the finalists of the Serbian Super League playoffs since they are water polo players Partizan and Radnicki managed to tie the series. Partizan defeated Novi Beograd 12:10 tonight as the host, so the decisive match for placement in the final will be played on Wednesday at the Sports Center pool on April 11. The young black and white team made a huge surprise and in the sixth match against Novi Belgrade, they achieved their first victory.

The most effective players in the home team were Trtović and Smiljović, who scored three goals each, while in the ranks of New Belgrade, Alvaro Grandos stood out with three goals, which means that the dream team has not yet fully stabilized after the expulsion of Dusan Mandić from the first team. .

The tie in the series was won by i Radnički, who beat Crvena zvezda 9:8 in their pool. The most effective players in the winning team were Bogdan Gavrilović and Vuk Drašković with three goals each, while the red and whites were led by the brilliant Marko Radović with five goals.